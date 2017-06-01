Ratings: Carmichael Show Returns Steady, F Word Fuels Fox's Nightly Win

NBC’s The Carmichael Show opened Season 3 on Wednesday with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, matching its Season 2 average and sharply improving on the final four episodes of that run; TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.” A second episode ticked down to 3.5 mil and a 0.8.
Opening the Peacock’s night, the relocated Little Big Shots (7.6 mil/1.2) added eyeballs but dipped a tenth versus its most recent Sunday airing, and led the night in both measures.
All NBC numbers are subject to adjustment due to MLB preemption.
Wednesday’s only other fresh broadcast fare was on Fox, where MasterChef (3.5 mil/1.0) dipped 8 and 16 percent from its previous premiere. The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (3.4 mil/1.1) built on the demo number, and together the cooking shows led Fox to a demo win for the night.
Carmichael Show Have good ratings for summer. Even have better ratings then most comedies during the fall/spring. Hopefully it can last more seasons
A decent return for Carmichael show. And FOX always does well with Gordon Ramsey
Good for the Carmichael show. I hope it stays around for awhile.
I love the Carmichael Show. But NBC is not doing a good enough job promoting the fact it was coming back last night. The ONLY reason I caught it was because my DVR is a year old and had the season pass on it from last season. Im sure a ton of people missed it last night because i saw absolutely no hype for it returning. Come on NBC.
I really liked The Carmichael Show in the past but was vastly disappointed in the two episodes shown last night. I did not find it very balanced (as it usually is) but also found it offensive that they thought rape was an appropriate topic for comedy. And for those that say comedy makes you think and you can find something funny in any situation, talk to a rape survivor and see how they feel.