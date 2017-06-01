Ratings: Carmichael Show Returns Steady, F Word Fuels Fox's Nightly Win

NBC’s The Carmichael Show opened Season 3 on Wednesday with 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, matching its Season 2 average and sharply improving on the final four episodes of that run; TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+.” A second episode ticked down to 3.5 mil and a 0.8.

Opening the Peacock’s night, the relocated Little Big Shots (7.6 mil/1.2) added eyeballs but dipped a tenth versus its most recent Sunday airing, and led the night in both measures.

All NBC numbers are subject to adjustment due to MLB preemption.

Wednesday’s only other fresh broadcast fare was on Fox, where MasterChef (3.5 mil/1.0) dipped 8 and 16 percent from its previous premiere. The F Word With Gordon Ramsay (3.4 mil/1.1) built on the demo number, and together the cooking shows led Fox to a demo win for the night.

