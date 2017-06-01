Bill O'Reilly's Killing Patton Movie Scrapped by National Geographic

Bill O’Reilly‘s latest Killing movie is officially dead at National Geographic.
The cable channel has scrapped plans for a TV adaptation of the former Fox News host’s 2014 bestseller Killing Patton, according to our sister site Deadline. The book, co-written by Martin Dugard, theorized that World War II general George Patton may have been poisoned by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin; the TV adaptation was first announced back in November 2015.
Nat Geo and O’Reilly have had ratings success in the past together, with adaptations of his other books Killing Lincoln, Killing Kennedy, Killing Jesus and Killing Reagan all airing on the network. But the cancellation of Patton has to be viewed in light of the recent controversy swirling around O’Reilly, who was unceremoniously fired from Fox News in April after multiple accusations of sexual harassment.
The network doesn’t link its decision to scrap the project to O’Reilly’s recent scandals, though. “It was in development for a couple of years, and it was difficult project to crack creatively,” National Geographic said in a statement. “Like most projects in development, it didn’t go the distance, so we passed on it.”
Didn’t Patton die as a result of complication of an automobile accident?
That’s the official story. Needless to say, there’s tons of people with conspiracy theories on the subject.
That’s just what THEY want you to think.
Bill O’Reilly and anything remotely related to him needs to disappear quietly into the night imho. Too many people of any gender have suffered his abuse silently for years which will affect them for many years to come.
Can’t wait for the Lifetime movie “Killing O’Reilly’s Career”.