Pretty Little Liars Video: Which Couple Is Getting Engaged Next Week?

It seems Ezra and Aria aren’t the only ones hearing wedding bells in Pretty Little Liars‘ final season.

The promo for PLL‘s June 6 episode (Freeform, 8/7c) promises that “a liar gets engaged,” sending fans into a speculation frenzy.

Come to think of it, this is probably what executive producer Marlene King meant back in Aug. 2016 when she told reporters that there would be “more than one wedding” in the final 10 episodes. (Damn, why did she have to make that code so hard to crack?)

Anyway, here’s the million-dollar question: Which of Rosewood’s many ‘ships will sail down the aisle next? At this point, it could be any of ’em:

* Not only are Alison and Emily preparing to deliver and raise a child together, but last night, they also sealed their decision with a kiss.

* Toby and Spencer are also known for making rash decisions, though I feel like the fact that his other fiancée just died kind of takes him out of the running.

* But I’m putting my money on Hanna and Caleb. Not only has Caleb already told Hanna that he wants to spend the rest of his life with her, but according to the episode’s official synopsis, “Ashley returns to Rosewood … and asks Caleb what his intentions are with her daughter.” (I think we have a winner!)

Which Liar do you think will put a ring on it next? Hit PLAY on the trailer above, then cast your vote and drop a comment with your thoughts below.