Peak TV Treasure: Imposters

IMPOSTERS

NETWORK | Bravo

CREATED BY | Paul Adelstein and Adam Brooks (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce)



NUMBER OF EPISODES | 10

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

PREMISE | Maddie (Prison Break‘s Inbar Lavi) is an alluring, chameleon-like con artist who seduces men and women into falling in love with her, after which she marries them and then leaves them penniless. As Maddie moves on to her next target, three of her duped exes — good-hearted jock Richard (Suburgatory‘s Parker Young), hopeless romantic Ezra (Home Fires’ Rob Heaps) and neurotic artist Jules (Marianne Rendón) — team up to track down their “wife.” Along the way, they pick up “the art of the con” to make some cash… and discover Maddie’s operation is much bigger than it appears. Meanwhile, the beautiful grifter starts to develop feelings for wealthy charmer Patrick (Being Mary Jane‘s Stephen Bishop), but can she have a real relationship? Our lips are sealed!



WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | A con artist caper with a perfect mix of dark comedy, emotional stakes, colorful characters and “OMG!” twists. Or if you miss Suburgatory‘s Ryan Shay. (Young’s Richard is pretty much a grown-up version of the dim-but-lovable football player.)



YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | There’s a larger mystery and mythology at play, with Maddie and her partners-in-crime (played by Private Practice‘s Brian Benben and Satisfaction‘s Katherine LaNasa) working for a figure known as The Doctor. The man in charge even has a fixer (guest star Uma Thurman) to keep his “employees” in line.



IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes. Bravo renewed the show for Season 2.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | Season 1 is available for purchase on YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Video, Vudu and Google Play.



Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at Imposters, then tell us: Will you now check out the show?