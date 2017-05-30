Ratings: Still Star-Crossed Bows Below Mistresses, Stanley Cup Up vs. 2016

By /

ABC’s Still Star-Crossed premiered on Monday night to 2.43 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, landing below year-ago time slot occupant Mistresses‘ final season average (2.6 mil/0.6).

Readers gave the Romeo & Juliet follow-up an average grade of “C.”

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelorette (5.6 mil/1.5) was down just a tenth year over year, and scored Monday’s biggest audience.

RELATEDStill Star-Crossed: Do You Bite Your Thumb at Shondaland Drama?

NBC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals drew 4.9 mil and a 1.6 per fast nationals, up 20 percent and two tenths from last year’s Game 1 and topping the night in the demo.

RELATEDLucifer Season 2 Finale Recap: A Whole New World

Over on Fox, Gotham (2.9 mil/0.9) ticked down while Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.9, average reader grade “A-“) rose 10 percent and a tenth with its finale.

The CW’s Whose Line returned to 950K and a 0.2.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

19 Comments
  1. fernando933 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    WellABC should have kept their summer shows

    FOX needs to move the gifted in front of luficer and Orville and front of Gotham both shows need a better lead in

    Reply
    • Haz says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:36 AM

      Fox just needs to quit putting their shows on these long breaks. Gotham and Lucifer ratings drop is mainly due to how Fox does their scheduling.

      Reply
  2. aria808 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:03 AM

    Should have kept Mistresses. Still bitter about that cancellation.

    Reply
    • JJ says:
      May 30, 2017 at 11:21 AM

      Me too! It was my summer show along with Devious Maids which was also canceled. Although if Mistresses was renewed, the show just wouldn’t be the same without hot mess Karen.

      Reply
      • Erin B says:
        May 30, 2017 at 1:34 PM

        I agree with everything you said. I don’t even know what to watch this summer with no “Devious Maids” & “Mistresses.” I liked “Unreal” in the first season, but I won’t be back after that second one.

        Reply
  3. Brian says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:17 AM

    Wish Gotham was doing better. It’s so good.

    Reply
  4. GuessWhat says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:19 AM

    So is this officially Michael’s blind item? Or is it his teenage soap opera that was never produced?

    Reply
    • Susie says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:17 AM

      It’s hard to believe since reviews and fan reaction was middling. Bad but hardly the train wreck he implied… unless this is another blind item overstatement like that one with Jon Hamm guesting on Last Man on Earth.

      Reply
    • Prada says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:33 AM

      I think the blind item is Inhumans the show looks awful and is an expensive one.

      Reply
      • Prada says:
        May 30, 2017 at 10:36 AM

        also the Inhumans project was rejected by Kevin Feige when the team pitched as another franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

        Reply
      • Gern Blanston says:
        May 30, 2017 at 11:16 AM

        Makes sense. He mentioned that TPTB kind of forced the networks hand in airing it. Disney’s interest in pushing the Marvel universe would trump anything that the president of ABC would have to say.

        Reply
  5. Kevin Tran says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:52 AM

    Last night’s Stanley Cup Finals was anything but awesome. Hope the Penguins should repeat.

    Reply
  6. analog says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:09 AM

    Well looks like Still Star Crossed isn’t going to last more than 1 season. It wasn’t bad so I hope ABC will still air all of the episodes.

    Reply
  7. lastfrontier84 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:06 AM

    ABC should air the rest of Time after Time. It had better ratings than this.

    Reply
  8. KayCeeCee says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:11 PM

    Hi Matt, thank you for this article.
    I was wondering whether any statistics were released for Sunday night. American Ninja Warrior (ANW) is my favorite summer show and I am hoping that it did well. I need more people to start watching so that NBC keeps it around.
    Any updates would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  9. kmw says:
    May 30, 2017 at 12:20 PM

    Good for hockey that it did well but just imagine if Lucifer hadn’t run into almost June that possibly its season finale number wouldn’t be fractional but I will take the rise it got especially since it was a holiday. Too bad for Gotham as well, not going to be getting any better for them either. And as for Still Star Crossed, whether it was the Blind Item or not apparently didn’t make much of a difference. Those are awful numbers Yikes for Shonda on this one

    Reply
  10. Sylvia Martinez says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:12 PM

    We need to give shows a chance. Yesterday was a recap. Next week, the story should progress from the original. Pilots shouldn’t be the reason a show lives or dies, i.e. Ground Floor, Rimeless and so many others.

    Reply
See More Comments
ad
 