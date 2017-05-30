Ratings: Still Star-Crossed Bows Below Mistresses, Stanley Cup Up vs. 2016

ABC’s Still Star-Crossed premiered on Monday night to 2.43 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, landing below year-ago time slot occupant Mistresses‘ final season average (2.6 mil/0.6).

Readers gave the Romeo & Juliet follow-up an average grade of “C.”

Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelorette (5.6 mil/1.5) was down just a tenth year over year, and scored Monday’s biggest audience.

NBC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals drew 4.9 mil and a 1.6 per fast nationals, up 20 percent and two tenths from last year’s Game 1 and topping the night in the demo.

Over on Fox, Gotham (2.9 mil/0.9) ticked down while Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.9, average reader grade “A-“) rose 10 percent and a tenth with its finale.

The CW’s Whose Line returned to 950K and a 0.2.

