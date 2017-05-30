Ratings: Still Star-Crossed Bows Below Mistresses, Stanley Cup Up vs. 2016

ABC’s Still Star-Crossed premiered on Monday night to 2.43 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, landing below year-ago time slot occupant Mistresses‘ final season average (2.6 mil/0.6).
Readers gave the Romeo & Juliet follow-up an average grade of “C.”
Opening ABC’s night, The Bachelorette (5.6 mil/1.5) was down just a tenth year over year, and scored Monday’s biggest audience.
NBC’s coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals drew 4.9 mil and a 1.6 per fast nationals, up 20 percent and two tenths from last year’s Game 1 and topping the night in the demo.
Over on Fox, Gotham (2.9 mil/0.9) ticked down while Lucifer (3.3 mil/0.9, average reader grade “A-“) rose 10 percent and a tenth with its finale.
The CW’s Whose Line returned to 950K and a 0.2.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
WellABC should have kept their summer shows
FOX needs to move the gifted in front of luficer and Orville and front of Gotham both shows need a better lead in
Fox just needs to quit putting their shows on these long breaks. Gotham and Lucifer ratings drop is mainly due to how Fox does their scheduling.
Should have kept Mistresses. Still bitter about that cancellation.
Me too! It was my summer show along with Devious Maids which was also canceled. Although if Mistresses was renewed, the show just wouldn’t be the same without hot mess Karen.
I agree with everything you said. I don’t even know what to watch this summer with no “Devious Maids” & “Mistresses.” I liked “Unreal” in the first season, but I won’t be back after that second one.
Wish Gotham was doing better. It’s so good.
So is this officially Michael’s blind item? Or is it his teenage soap opera that was never produced?
It’s hard to believe since reviews and fan reaction was middling. Bad but hardly the train wreck he implied… unless this is another blind item overstatement like that one with Jon Hamm guesting on Last Man on Earth.
I think the blind item is Inhumans the show looks awful and is an expensive one.
also the Inhumans project was rejected by Kevin Feige when the team pitched as another franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Right. I’m confused. Wasn’t it supposed to be a movie first? That’s not a good sign.
Makes sense. He mentioned that TPTB kind of forced the networks hand in airing it. Disney’s interest in pushing the Marvel universe would trump anything that the president of ABC would have to say.
Last night’s Stanley Cup Finals was anything but awesome. Hope the Penguins should repeat.
Well looks like Still Star Crossed isn’t going to last more than 1 season. It wasn’t bad so I hope ABC will still air all of the episodes.
ABC should air the rest of Time after Time. It had better ratings than this.
Hi Matt, thank you for this article.
I was wondering whether any statistics were released for Sunday night. American Ninja Warrior (ANW) is my favorite summer show and I am hoping that it did well. I need more people to start watching so that NBC keeps it around.
Any updates would be greatly appreciated.
Nope.
Good for hockey that it did well but just imagine if Lucifer hadn’t run into almost June that possibly its season finale number wouldn’t be fractional but I will take the rise it got especially since it was a holiday. Too bad for Gotham as well, not going to be getting any better for them either. And as for Still Star Crossed, whether it was the Blind Item or not apparently didn’t make much of a difference. Those are awful numbers Yikes for Shonda on this one
We need to give shows a chance. Yesterday was a recap. Next week, the story should progress from the original. Pilots shouldn’t be the reason a show lives or dies, i.e. Ground Floor, Rimeless and so many others.