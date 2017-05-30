TVLine Items: Y&R Vet Is Menendez Bro, Network Stars Hosts and More

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders has found its Lyle. The Young and the Restless alum Miles Gaston Villanueva will play the older Menendez sibling, our sister site Deadline reports.

The inaugural installment of the eight-episode anthology series focuses on Lyle and Erik Menendez (Power‘s Gus Halper), brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The show’s cast also includes Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as defense attorney Leslie Abramson.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres this fall on NBC.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ESPN vets Mike Greenberg and Joe Tessitore will co-host ABC’s upcoming Battle of the Network Stars reboot, with UFC champ Ronda Rousey and former Dallas Cowboys player DeMarcus Ware serving as the celebrity teams’ captains, Vulture reports. The weekly Battle debuts Thursday, June 29 at 9/8c.

* Comedian Kevin Hart and rapper/actor Tip “T.I.” Harris are developing the music-themed office comedy The Studio for Showtime, per Deadline. The project, written by Aeysha Carr (Everybody Hates Chris), chronicles the antics inside a music recording studio, where the peak work hours are from midnight to 6 am.

* truTV has shifted the premiere of The Chris Gethard Show from Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Thursday, August 3 at 11 pm.