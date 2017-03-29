Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw on Arizona/Eliza's First Big Challenge, Plus: a 'Great Chance' of a Callie Return

As weird as it sounds, Grey’s Anatomy docs Arizona and Eliza may soon miss the bygone days when they had to keep their romance on the D.L. Now that their colleagues have begun to find out about the new couple, “they have to see what happens when they actually have a relationship — the sex and the commitment versus no commitment,” Jessica Capshaw, who plays Robbins, told TVLine earlier this month at PaleyFest. The question becomes, “What are they now?”
What’s more, there’s the little matter of… uh, very few Grey Sloan attendings can stand Arizona’s new girlfriend. But “she’s not a villain,” Capshaw is quick to note. “She’s just representing a threat to Dr. Webber, who everyone loves. So it’ll probably become a little more apparent who Eliza is in the scheme of things and what she’s about.”
Though Sara Ramirez’s recent beef with ABC would seem to suggest that we’ll never get to see how Arizona’s ex Callie reacts to her successor, Capshaw hasn’t given up hope. “I feel like nothing is impossible,” she says. “There’s a great chance that she would come back for something.”
What do you think? Would you like to see what Torres makes of Minnick? Hit the comments. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)
I love her with Minnick!!
Me too!
Me too! People who say they have no chemistry are either blind, or they dislike Arizona/likes Callie.
Zero interest in this couple.
Well, I’ve got 1, maybe 1.5 interests in this couple.
Same her, This couple have no chemistry at all.
I would love to have Sara back I really miss her great acting on Grey’s
Nah thanks, Callie can stay away. I’d rather see Arizona happy.
AMEN!
I want Callie back.
Please please PLEASE someone save us from dull Minnick. Does anyone remember the times Grey’s Anatomy used to cast actors paying attention to their acting skills. Now they comes as plus to their spouses contracts.
Sara come back!!!!! I need Callie on my screen and calzona back together!!
I loved Calzona but I don’t want Callie to return. I love who Arizona has become and I love her relationship with Minnick.
Please Shondaland Gods, make Marika a regular next year.
I hope Sara/Callie won’t return honestly.
Me too.
I love the new doc keep her. :) Don’t care about the X they split start of season 11 it’s been 3 yrs stop harping on it jeez.
I just miss Callie. Eliza can’t replace her. I’m not saying the show is absolutely trying to force this, but regardless there’s a big old Callie-sized hole that’s pretty evident to me when Eliza is on screen. Maybe they should have brought her in and instead of introducing her as a bit of a villain for the sake of drama (not a villain and feeling like she’s a villain are different perspectives on the same issue), they should have made her more likable right up front, because the reality is that she IS a replacement for Callie in a couple ways (female doc, love interest for Arizona). It also may be problematic that the issue of whether Callie ever returns is still on the table… It’s like being given a Granny Smith apple with a couple bruises, knowing there’s a pristine, fresh Red Delicious apple you strongly prefer, that may or may not become available to you, too. You just aren’t as satisfied…
I agree
I don’t think someone who let the castmates of years find out from a note on the internet like the fans and the media found out, that she left or took a break, whatever.. is planning to return ever again. Plus if you include the last tweets to abc..
IMO Callie leaving is the best thing that happened to Arizona. She’s finally her own character, not Callie’s shadow.
No one can replace Callie. Arizona and Callie are supposed to be. I’m holding hope for that. I’m hoping that when Grey’s finally ends that Sara will come back and surprise Arizona because none of the rest of it will matter. She’ll knock on her door and say, so picture this I’m in New York and I’m crying I’m always crying and Penny asked me why are you crying and he say I miss my girlfriend I miss my wife and it’s not her that I miss it’s you it’s always been you Arizona there will be nobody else period and maybe I felt like I could have that with Penny but I can’t I love you and you love me and none of the rest of it matters. And I’m sorry I’ll say that to you over and over for years if that’s what you need to hear but Imma need you to give me another chance because I love you.
The Calzona ship sank years ago. I don’t see Callie returning tbh but IF she returns it won’t be for Arizona, it won’t be realistic even for this show. With the Grey’s timeline it’s been 4 or 5 years since they got divorced, and there was no longing and any signs they miss each other.
Jessica Capshaw needs stop queer bating, it’s getting pretty old. She is no Shonda, she knows nothing about SaRa’s plans.