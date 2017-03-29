Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw on Arizona/Eliza's First Big Challenge, Plus: a 'Great Chance' of a Callie Return

As weird as it sounds, Grey’s Anatomy docs Arizona and Eliza may soon miss the bygone days when they had to keep their romance on the D.L. Now that their colleagues have begun to find out about the new couple, “they have to see what happens when they actually have a relationship — the sex and the commitment versus no commitment,” Jessica Capshaw, who plays Robbins, told TVLine earlier this month at PaleyFest. The question becomes, “What are they now?”

What’s more, there’s the little matter of… uh, very few Grey Sloan attendings can stand Arizona’s new girlfriend. But “she’s not a villain,” Capshaw is quick to note. “She’s just representing a threat to Dr. Webber, who everyone loves. So it’ll probably become a little more apparent who Eliza is in the scheme of things and what she’s about.”

Though Sara Ramirez’s recent beef with ABC would seem to suggest that we’ll never get to see how Arizona’s ex Callie reacts to her successor, Capshaw hasn’t given up hope. “I feel like nothing is impossible,” she says. “There’s a great chance that she would come back for something.”

What do you think? Would you like to see what Torres makes of Minnick? Hit the comments. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)