The Mindy Project: What the Heck Happened to This Once-Great Show?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for The Mindy Project’s Season 5 finale.
The Mindy Project wrapped its fifth season Tuesday with an episode that found Dr. Lahiri (again) making a decision she’ll likely come to regret about a(nother) guy who has become important(ish) in her life but who will (likely) be gone by the next time her BFF Peter rolls into town. If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because it’s ground the Hulu comedy has covered so many times since its debut. And it leaves this former fan with a sad question:
Exqueeze me, Beyoncé Pad Thai, but what the heck happened to you and your show?
Sure, all of this Guy-o’-the-week/season was fine when we were just getting to know Mindy Kaling’s OB-GYN alter ego. She’s fun! She’s odd! She’s flighty! She tends to attract weirdos! I enjoyed watching her realize Jamie was in love with his female bestie. I wanted to know more about Josh’s horrifying levels of energy-drink consumption. I watched, rapt, as Casey changed careers with the enthusiasm (and commitment) of a toddler high on Pixie Sticks.
The combination of high-caliber comedic talent and edgy, on-point scripts was electric. And when Mindy and Danny realized that they were into each other? Whoa nelly, Kaling and Chris Messina owned me, what with the airplane galley kiss and the Bridget Jones’ Diary storytime and the “American Woman” Diamond Dan performance. Because the show’s humor at that point — Season 3 — had something it has lacked for a while now: heart.
The Mindy Project‘s decline certainly didn’t start with Messina’s slow-trickle absence in Season 4, but the actor’s impending departure (technically, he remains with the show, though he was downgraded from series regular to recurring last year) seemed to throw Dr. L into reverse. All of the learning and growing she’d done as the future Mrs. Castellano faded into the background, leaving us with Season 1 Mindy redux. Only this time, she’s got a rarely seen kid.
It’s feminist blasphemy to admit that a show about a strong, accomplished professional woman hasn’t been as good since its leading man started heading toward the exit, yet here we are. I know. I KNOW. Feel free to join me on the floor in despair.
While we’re on the topic: I’ve written before about my disappointment in the weird left turn the Danny character took last season. But Bryan Greenberg’s Ben, aka the nurse to whom Mindy got married in the season finale, is an overcorrection. He’s kind, loving, normal… and totally forgettable in the pantheon of Lahiri’s kooky loves.
The show still has its laugh-out-loud funny moments; it has always excelled at the perfectly written/timed throwaway line. And Rebecca Rittenhouse’s portrayal of clipped Shulman & Associates newbie Anna is a fresh treat each week. But Mindy‘s major plots — such as Mindy crashing Ben’s daughter’s bat mitzvah with a ‘shroom-tripping Peter or Colette proposing to her girlfriend of five months then immediately getting cold feet — feel like the comedic equivalent of treading water. Even “Mindy Lahiri Is a White Man,” an episode in which Dr. L experienced the day in the skin of Veronica Mars‘ Ryan Hansen and which should have been a hilarious sendup of gender and racial politics, felt flat. (It didn’t help that one of the messages sent was that women of color should get a makeover and dress better in order to land the jobs for which they are more than qualified.)
In the closing shot of the finale, Mindy looked out the commuter rail window with an expression of regret following her proposal to Ben. It’s completely understandable: She’s been down this path before, and unless the show undergoes some big changes, she — and we — know how it’ll end.
They got married! Did you see they were both wearing rings????
I did not, but NOW I DO. Sharp eyes! (And I’ve updated the post. Thanks!)
No problem. This makes the finale even worse. Married? The romcom queen changes her mind and gets married in one episode and we don’t even get to see it?
I gave up when they ruined Messina’s character — it’s such a shame because I used to ADORE Kaling. I’ve read her books, think her episodes of “The Office” are some of the strongest in the entire series… and yet “Mindy Project” never quite worked for me. It kept going back to the same well over and over. Even when it teased that its characters were evolving, it would never be for long. Then they altered the show’s DNA entirely to focus on Mindy and Danny as a couple, and then backtracked on it and pretended like it didn’t matter.
I still love Kaling. I want her to succeed. But I feel like this is the wrong “project” for her and it’s time to move on.
I enjoyed the season finale, but I definitely agree that the show started to go downhill after Danny’s completely random character assassination and subsequent departure from the series. The show spent 3 and a half seasons building up this wonderful romance between Mindy and Danny, and it all fell apart just because of behind-the-scenes drama. I like Ben, but his and Mindy’s relationship just doesn’t feel “endgame” to me. I’m really curious if Hulu is going to do another season. It doesn’t really seem like Mindy Kaling is bothered about it.
I still love the show, I like that they have her evolved and grow I didn’t see her regress since with Danny just the opposite I saw her grow and become way more independent.
I do wish we would see more Leo, I think that is a great addition to the character (which I usually don’t) and I’m not crazy about Ben he is boring but we got great Tamara and Jeremy along with Mindy this season.
I think they could develop more with Ben especially now that they are married and try to go back to the heart a bit, but it’s still my favorite show along with Superstore.
Wanted to add to my thought that I think the addition of Collette and her over use this season (probably due to Mk’s movie schedule) wasn’t great, she is over the top and does take away the depth that the other characters add.
What this show really needed to excel was to become an ensemble comedy; what we got instead was Mindy surrounded by misc funny people. IMO, the show decided to mostly coast on the random LOL moments, usually delivered by Kaling or Barinholtz.
.
Growth and authentic stories have never been this show’s thing. Just look over S1 to see all the bumpy cast & character adjustments.
Thank you for putting my thoughts into this post. This used to be my favorite show. I hated what they did to Danny, and, yes, the show totally regressed. I still tune in, but it had not been must see TV for me for quite awhile. I could go on, but you said it well.