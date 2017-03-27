Grey's Anatomy: Matthew Morrison Checks In as... Jo's Husband?!

Matthew Morrison Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jo will not be full of glee when she catches wind of this piece of news: Matthew Morrison is joining the ABC drama, and the buzz is that he’s playing her scary-ass husband.

ABC has yet to officially confirm the Glee vet’s casting, but photos surfaced Friday on social media showing Morrison shooting a scene with Grey’s regular Justin Chambers (whose Alex is intimately involved with Jo) on location in Los Angeles. That same day Morrison revealed via Instagram that he is playing a character named “Dr. Paul Stadler,” although he stopped short of confirming the project in question is Grey’s Anatomy.

Last month, TVLine broke the news that Shonda Rhimes & Co. were quietly looking for a Caucasian actor in his mid 40s to play a new doctor who is “appealing, charismatic and charming,” but also “manipulative” with a “scary dark side.” The MD in question was poised to turn up at the end of the current 13th season and likely return in the fall.

Scroll down to check out Morrison’s Instagram tease, and then hit the comments with your theories about his role.

