The Bachelor Turns 15: Who Were the Best and Worst Suitors? Vote!

On March 25, 2002, ABC introduced to the world a show that took one man’s search for Ms. Right and, with the help of some alleged post-production trickery and the casting of some beyond wackadoo hopefuls, turned it into a reality-TV phenomenon which has since spawned multiple STDs spin-offs.

We’re of course talking about The Bachelor, which on this day marks its 15th anniversary.

VIDEOSRachel Lindsay Confirmed as First Black Bachelorette

Since inaugural suitor Alex Michel, the ABC franchise has helped 19 other eligible bachelors on their quest for “true love,” most recently bringing together Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi in the Season 21 finale. Other suitors have included the controversial Juan Pablo Galavis (who got in trouble for publicly expressing opposition to the idea of having an openly gay or bisexual bachelor), the indecisive Jason Mesnick (who famously dumped Melissa Rycroft on live TV for runner-up Molly Malaney), two-time hopeful Brad Womack (who initially rejected all of the women) and — for some reason unbeknownst to anyone — Jerry O’Connell’s younger brother, because sure.

A complete list of former bachelors (and the bachelorettes who initially won them over) can be found below:

Season 1: Alex Michel (picked Amanda Marsh)

Season 2: Aaron Buerge (picked Helene Eksterowicz)

Season 3: Andrew Firestone (picked Jen Schefft)

Season 4: Bob Guiney (picked Estella Gardinier)

Season 5: Jesse Palmer (picked Jessica Bowlin)

Season 6: Byron Velvick (picked Mary Delgado)

Season 7: Charlie O’Connell (picked Sarah Brice)

Season 8: Travis Lane Stork (picked Sarah Stone)

Season 9: Lorenzo Borghese (picked Jennifer Wilson)

Season 10: Andrew Baldwin (picked Tessa Horst)

RELATEDDancing With the Stars Season 24: Who Soared (or Stumbled) in the Premiere?

Seasons 11 and 15: Brad Womack (picked Emily Maynard in Season 15)

Season 12: Matt Grant (picked Shayne Lamas)

Season 13: Jason Mesnick (picked Melissa Rycroft Molly Malaney)

Season 14: Jake Pavelka (picked Vienna Girardi)

Season 16: Ben Flajnik (picked Courtney Robertson)

Season 17: Sean Lowe (picked Catherine Giudici)

Season 18: Juan Pablo Galavis (picked Nikki Ferrell)

Season 19: Chris Soules (picked Whitney Bischoff)

Season 20: Ben Higgins (picked Lauren Bushnell)

Season 21: Nick Viall (picked Vanessa Grimaldi)

Now that you’ve had a moment to reminisce, we’re turning it over to you, our loyal readers (and assumed reality-TV obsessives) to pick both your favorite and least favorite Bachelors in honor of the franchise’s milestone anniversary. So cast your vote via our polls, then back up your picks with a comment below.