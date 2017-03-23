Lucifer's Season to Be Cut Short, Four Standalone Episodes Saved for Fall

What the… blazes?
Fox is cutting short Lucifer‘s sophomore run, saving the final four of the 22 produced episodes for Season 3, TVLine has confirmed.
The scheduling switch-up, which trims Season 2’s tally to 18 episodes and places the finale on Monday, May 29, was first noted by Futon Critic.
Now lest anyone cry “But… closure!,” TVLine did report back in December that those four episodes will be standalone in nature, and not critical parts of any serialized narrative.
“We have four episodes at the very end that … are going to be completely standalone episodes,” co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich told me in the course of answering an Inside Line reader question. One of them, she said, is “a flashback to Lucifer first arriving [in Los Angeles].”
TVLine has since learned that the four, more character-focused episodes are not “100-percent standalone” but do pick up some current story points while teeing up new ones.
“[W]e designed this season to be an 18-episode arc because we originally were going to be 18 episodes. But then we got four more! Surprise!” co-showrunner Joe Henderson explained on Twitter on Thursday. “So we decided to create four episodes that let us play around a bit. Dig deeper into the character stories, play with format a bit, etc. We didn’t know whether they’d air this season or next until now. Now we do. So bad news is you need to wait for them. And I know that sucks.” (Henderson answers your burning questions about the scheduling here; please read before wondering aloud in Comments.)
Currently on a midseason break, Lucifer resumes its run on Monday, May 1, with Episode 14.
Well, okay, when I first read this I was like, wait, no more Lucifer this year?
I read it as no new Lucifer episodes for an additional 6 months. But then I stopped and actually realized what I was reading…..and mind you this is the second article I read about this. LOL Not sure why but I thought the 18 had already aired. But it’s only been 13. So we are still going to get the remaining 5 in May I’m assuming.
And I think I need a nap. LOL
Eh, I don’t really care when they air them, just as long as they do.
Well, I CARE!! LUCIFER is the best show on FOX and I want all I can get!! Plus, they’ll charge the same for an 18-season DVD or Blu-ray as they would have for 22 episodes. This STINKS!!!
LMAO well don’t yell at me about it. It’s not my fault. I’m just not gonna get all upset over a television show.
I’m with you. We already know that we get a season 3, so…
Exactly :-)
I hope whatever Executive made this asinine decision BURNS IN HELL!!!
It is an inexplicably harmful and empty-headed decision.
It seems weird to expand and then not have a space for that expansion. But we have a guaranteed season 2, so I’ll take what I can get!
S3. We’re in S2 right now.
Right. That’s what I meant.
FOX probably wants to replace those last 4 episodes with some piece of tripe. Maybe failure for them? My schadenfreude genes are starting to stir. ;)
We will get some more crap like APB or something stupid like America Creepiest Phone Videos.
Ok fine its positive that Lucifer doesn’t have to run into summer( look how well that worked with Bones). On the other hand its this kind of scheduling crap that consistently hurts FOX and the shows they air. Putting their season finale on Memorial Day isn’t much better than letting them run into summer. I am starting to get the feeling Lucifer is going to be FOX’S new Bones ratcheting them around their nights Difference is we are living in a different television era and bouncing this show around isn’t a good idea. One way or the other Lucifer is looking at fractional for their finale now its just sooner
As if waiting ’til May wasn’t bad enough. (*facepalm*)
Not. Happy.
The timeslot is being ruined by that stinker APB and now this.
Does Joe Henderson work for Trump? When Fox’s president upped the season order for Lucifer back in October he said: ““Lucifer continues to deliver, with great blasts of dark humor and ambitious storytelling,” said Fox entertainment president David Madden. “The show has turned out to be a true wicked pleasure, the perfect companion to Gotham, and we couldn’t be more pleased to order these nine additional episodes.”
It’s clear the original order was for 13, not 18 like Joe’s trying to say. So this is a cut from their upped amount. And since the last 9 are already filmed this really means less money spent on the 22 for next year; assuming that order isn’t also cutback.
They went into the season anticipating a back 5 at most, but in success got the full back 9. #MysterySolved
Well quit taking these long freaking breaks in between and only airing 3 to 4 episodes a month. And Gotham is like that too
Grey’s Anatomy did something similar way back when their 13-episode first season got trimmed to 9 episodes, and the remaining ones launched season 2. That meant that season 2 had a larger-than-usual 27 episodes, and they aired fewer repeats because of it. So that would seem to be the silver lining here too; wait now, more episodes and less reruns or preemptions next season. Hypothetically.
That makes no sense – you have a show that has been gaining in its momentum and enriching its story and you promise us 22 episodes and then you renege on that promise. It’s already in the longest mid-season break I’ve ever heard of – and then you FINALLY return with only a paltry number of episodes – that is just dumb. That show is a delight and deserves better treatment.
It’s such a gem. Best network show on TV for me.
Surprised Fox would do this. Glad the 4 extra episodes will be in season 3. Can’t wait for the show to return in May!
That does suck. Lucifer is my favorite show! I wanted more! Boo! Hiss!
I am not surprised they did this when the announced the show would be off until May. It’s just ridiculous that they took the show off all these months. It wouldn’t be bad if they produced an additional 22 episodes plus the 4 holdovers next season, but that probably not going to happen. Is next season just 13 so far?