Ratings: Penultimate Bones Surges, Flash Musical Adds Eyeballs

The Flash‘s musical mash-up with Supergirl on Tuesday night delivered 2.65 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 11 percent week-to-week in audience (to a 3-week high) while steady in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-,” while the ballad “Runnin’ Home to You” earned the highest marks of the five songs.

Leading out of that, an eventful Legends of Tomorrow (1.76 mil/0.6) rose 31 and 20 percent, delivering its best audience since Feb. 7.

Elsewhere on the night….

FOX | New Girl (2 mil/0.8) was steady, while The Mick (2.2 mil/0.8) returned down a tenth. The penultimate Bones (3.54 mil/0.8) surged 40 percent to its biggest audience since Jan. 31 (and second-largest of this farewell run), while up a tenth in the demo to its best rating since Feb. 14.

NBC | The Voice (10.7 mil/2.2) dipped 9 and 12 percent, Trial & Error‘s double pump average (4.9 mil/1.15) was down a tick from its launch, and Chicago Fire (7.1 mil/1.5) dipped just a bit minus a This Is Us lead-in.

