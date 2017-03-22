Courtesy of Fox

Ratings: Penultimate Bones Surges, Flash Musical Adds Eyeballs

The Flash‘s musical mash-up with Supergirl on Tuesday night delivered 2.65 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 11 percent week-to-week in audience (to a 3-week high) while steady in the demo.

TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-,” while the ballad “Runnin’ Home to You” earned the highest marks of the five songs.

Leading out of that, an eventful Legends of Tomorrow (1.76 mil/0.6) rose 31 and 20 percent, delivering its best audience since Feb. 7.

Elsewhere on the night….

FOX | New Girl (2 mil/0.8) was steady, while The Mick (2.2 mil/0.8) returned down  a tenth. The penultimate Bones (3.54 mil/0.8) surged 40 percent to its biggest audience since Jan. 31 (and second-largest of this farewell run), while up a tenth in the demo to its best rating since Feb. 14.

NBC | The Voice (10.7 mil/2.2) dipped 9 and 12 percent, Trial & Error‘s double pump average (4.9 mil/1.15) was down a tick from its launch, and Chicago Fire (7.1 mil/1.5) dipped just a bit minus a This Is Us lead-in.

6 Comments
  1. michaelaterndrup says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    Music Meister reminded me of Q from star trek

    Reply
  2. A says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:19 AM

    I thought Music Meister was the weakest link of the crossover/episode

    Reply
  3. TV Canada (@TV_Canada) says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:25 AM

    What about Supergirl’s numbers?

    Reply
  4. Another Poster says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:32 AM

    CBS NCIS, Bull, and NCIS: New Orleans were all repeats last night.
    Nice of CBS to air a repeat of NCIS against the original Flash/Supergirl musical cross over episode.
    Supergirl got a 0.6 on Monday night.

    Reply
  5. fernando933 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 9:46 AM

    Fox really needs to work on their Tuesday. I think the comdies need to go. Maybe put Lethal Weapon on Tuesday with a new drama. I wouldn’t put Lethal on Thursday it will just get destroy like rosewood did. Greys and Big Bang kills everything on that time.

    ABC have a bit of fixing to do on Tuesdays, I say keep the comedies expect real o Neal’s and move blackish to Tuesday’s leading into fresh off the boat. Then at 10/9 I think one of shonda shows should be moved here either murder or scandal.

    Reply
