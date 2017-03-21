Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo on Meredith's Next Act (With Nathan?): 'I'm Constantly Fighting for Her'

With the previews for Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy all but confirming that Meredith is ready to take the next step with Nathan, the stage has seemingly been set for the MD’s first serious relationship since the death of her beloved McDreamy. For her part, Ellen Pompeo says she feels an obligation to do the storyline justice — and that means regularly speaking up behind-the-scenes on behalf of her alter ego.

“We constantly try to find the right balance and portray a widow or widower moving on,” the actress told TVLine over the weekend at PaleyFest. “That’s a storyline that is important to me to portray in the right way. It doesn’t always go my way, but I’m constantly struggling and fighting for the character and working on the storyline to make sure that we do it justice for all the people out there that have lost their spouses.”

Pompeo also cautions against reading too much into the promos for this week’s episode, suggesting that it remains to be seen if Mer is indeed ready to move on. “We don’t know that [she] is — we have to wait and see,” she demurs. “I think the process of getting to that place is what we want to watch.”

There’s also the pesky issue of her sister Maggie harboring a crush on the same guy, a complication that has not vanished. Teases Pompeo: “Meredith’s very concerned about Maggie’s feelings.”

Sneak a peek at the aforementioned promo below, and then share your position on Mer/Nathan in the comments. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)