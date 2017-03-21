TVLine Items: Ashley Judd Joins Epix's Berlin Station, Saul Marathon and More

Ashley Judd is entering the spy game as a series regular on Season 2 of Epix’s original drama Berlin Station.

RELATEDMeg Ryan to Lead EPIX Comedy Series Picture Paris, Based on 2011 Short Film

Judd will play BB Yates, Berlin’s disarming new Chief of Station, who is nicknamed “The Station Whisperer” because she shores up CIA stations in moral or corporate disrepair.

Judd — whose recent TV credits include ABC’s The Missing and Showtime’s upcoming Twin Peaks revival — joins recent Berlin Station cast addition Keke Palmer (Scream Queens).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Kyle Howard (My Boys) will co-star in the CBS comedy pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices as the second husband of Hannah (played by Alice Eve) and the father of her middle child, our sister site Deadline reports.

RELATEDPilot Season ’17: Scoop on This Fall’s (Possible) New Shows, Who’s In Them

* In advance of Better Call Saul‘s return, AMC will host a Best of Saul Goodman marathon from 9 am ET Monday, March 27, to 3:30 am Tuesday, March 28. The network also will air a marathon highlighting the Best of Gus Fring — who appears in Saul‘s new season — from 9 am Monday, April 3, to 2:10 am Tuesday, April 4. Additionally, the network will air back-to-back episodes of Better Call Saul Season 2 on Monday, April 10 from 11:30 am until the Season 3 premiere at 10 pm.

* The concert special Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees will air Sunday, April 16, at 8 pm on CBS. Bee Gees co-founder Barry Gibb will perform a selection of songs, while Celine Dion, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Keith Urban and more will pay tribute to the band.