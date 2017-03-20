The Big Bang Theory's Two-Season, 48-Episode Renewal (Finally) Official

OK, now it can be said: Bazinga!
After months of high-stakes negotiations, The Big Bang Theory has secured a two-season, 48-episode renewal at CBS, the network announced Monday. The pact ensures that TV’s No. 1 comedy — currently in its 10th season — will stick around through Season 12.
Late last month it was reported that a renewal deal between CBS and producer Warner Bros. hinged on cast members Mayim Bialik (Amy) and Melissa Rauch (Bernadette), both of whom were seeking salary parity with their much higher paid co-stars. While Jim Parsons (Sheldon), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Howard) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj) had been pocketing a cool $1 million per episode, Bialik and Rauch were pulling in “just” $200,000 an episode. Per our sister site Variety, Parsons, Cuoco, Galecki, Helberg and Nayyar each volunteered to cut their per-episode fee by $100,000 to free up money to give Bialik and Rauch a raise.
According to Deadline, Bialik and Rauch still have not finalized new deals, but both are expected to do so imminently (with each commanding roughly 500K an episode, vs. $900K for their co-stars).
CBS CEO Les Moonves teed up the renewal during an investor gathering earlier this month, declaring that a deal was “on the two yard line.”
The two-year-pickup comes on the heels of CBS’ straight-to-series order for Young Sheldon, a prequel spinoff starring Big Little Lies breakout Iain Armitage as Parsons’ pubescent doppelganger. It’s believed that the offshoot will land the coveted post-Big Bang time slot on Thursdays next fall.
FINALLY!!
As much as I love this show, I’m thinking quality is going to go down (although Season 10 is so far funnier than 8 or 9)
So, because these two (who have been in far less than any of their costars) demand ‘equal pay’ , they get it? THIS is what’s wrong with this country. sure, you should have been paid a bit more ($200k vs 1m is pretty bad), but equal pay? Hell no!
They’re not getting equal pay, they’re now getting 500k per episode while the other original stars get 900k. And it’s not “demanding”, it’s negotiation to make sure they get paid what they’re worth (I don’t watch the show so no clue if they’re vital). The real story here seems to be the original cast banding together and taking a pay cut to support their costars which seems incredibly kindhearted for an industry where pay is supposed to only go up for each subsequent contract. They’re all millionaires but it’s still a nice gesture.
I remember when the cast of Friends did something similar years ago, so all 6 of their salaries would be equal.
did you even read the full article?
$500K per episode is not equal to $900K per episode. I don’t have a personal stake in this issue, but I assume Mayim and Melissa were seeking a raise to acknowledge their contributions to the show. Apparently their co-stars felt they were an integral part of the show and they each gave up some of their salary to make this work (of course, its easy to give up $100K when you’re still making $900K). I guess the studio and network are making big bucks on the show so everybody gets to benefit.
Unless the article’s been changed, it doesn’t sound like they’re getting equal pay at all. Even after the raise, $500k for each of them vs $900k for each of the others is not equal.
Why does it matter that they were added to the cast later? They’ve been nominated for awards and are integral parts of the show and deserve to be paid to that value. If the other members of the cast are just as integral and paid an equal pay, then they should be paid the same.
You should get paid for your value & worth, not for how long you’ve been doing the job.
The show was already established when Mayim and Melissa came on-board. Paying newer cast members the same as the originals who put time and effort to make it successful doesn’t seem fair to me. Without the initial cast there might not have been a show for them to join. I believe that justifies something of a pay difference. I don’t know that it’s $400K worth but it’s worth something.
In these type of negotiations people tend to ask for a lot more than they are willing to settle for so their is room to negotiate. Just because they asked for the same as their co-stars doesn’t mean they expected to be paid that it’s just if they’d have went in asking for 500K then they probably would have been offered considerably less. Go in asking for 1 million and when they offer you less at least it will be around the figure your happy to settle for.
Wonder if TBBT should end after 12.
Yay!!Had a feeling CBS would do early renewals this week.Glad BBT is renewed,now I just need 2 Broke Girls too.
So if I’m doing the math right, Bialik and Rauch each will take home an extra $300K, or an extra $600K between them, but since their 5 costars are giving back $100K each, or $500K total, Bialik and Rauch each are only getting a $50K raise from the studio and a $50K handout from their co-stars?
I know others will scoff at them asking for ANY kind of raise, but what would Sheldon be without Mayim’s Amy? How insufferable would Howard be without Rauch’s Bernadette? These two actresses hold their own, and then some. I don’t honestly see how Helberg and Nayyar can be seen as deserving of $900K (now) per episode but these two ladies aren’t worth even half that…
This.
I think I messed up with some typos above, but the way I look at it is the five leads are giving up $500k ($100k each) to go and Bialik and Rauch are together taking home an extra $600k. If out of that $500k is coming from their co-stars, the studio is still only ponying up an extra $100k to Bialik and Rauch. The studio is getting off easy…
Yay! More current Sheldon to go with younger Sheldon!
Very sweet of everyone to take a pay cut to help Mayim and Melissa. Sharon Stone did the same for a young Leonardo DiCaprio for Tombstone, I believe it was.
WHYYY do the higher paid stars need to break anything off from their salary?? Let CBS or WBTV make up the difference if they want the other actors to sign on for 2 more seasons that bad.
I saw it as an act of goodwill. I have great respect for them for doing so- true, it shouldn’t have been necessary, but how awesome is it that they are going to??
The obvious answer would be the studio did not want the two actors to sign back on badly enough to give them the pay rise they wanted out of their own pocket.
Agreed – the syndication money must be enormous – one channel in UK shows 10 episodes daily
My thought. I’m glad to see it continue. But am I the only one who thinks some episodes are too crowded?? I think trying to find a way to cram all seven cast members into every episodes sometimes weakens certain episodes.
Maybe some episodes don’t require all of them. Let those characters sit that episode out. It would only serve to strengthen the episodes.
people in america are so dumb, they elect trump as president and this is the #1 show, lol
This show should be done for animal cruelty. Surely the poor horse has been flogged enough? :)
I used to love this show, but now, I’m thinking its becoming According to Jim: around for too long.
God I as hoping that stupid ass show wouldn’t of got picked up for 48 more epiosdes it has gotten stupid they needed to end it now don’t even watch it anymore anyways my show is on cw on Thursdays nights at 7:00 and it seems better than big bang theroy anyways
I just threw up in my mouth a little.
At one time this show was funny. I think in the last 3 season it’s stopped being funny. I think it’s time for this show to end. Most of the characters have reached their life milestones. Are we waiting on Leonard and Penny to have a baby? Or Raj to find a wife? I mean really?!
End it. End it soon.