Did This Is Us' Jack Ask for Beating? Should Kimmel Host Bachelor Rehash? Loose Lips on NCIS? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Vampire Diaries, The Bachelor, This Is Us and NCIS!
1 | Was The Vampire’s Diaries‘ heavy focus on the afterlife in its series finale oddly Lost-like? And what’s with the blotty ink on Klaus’ check? (Is it because he writes with an old-timey quill?) And could the tiny “EN” in “OFTEN” look any more like a last-minute addition to “OFT”?
2 | Event though last week’s Grimm was about an elderly couple we hadn’t known before, wasn’t that sad ending oddly affecting? Also, we know Eve is now a hybrid of the Eve/Juliette personalities, but doesn’t it seem like the old Juliette is back?
3 | How much more mileage is Sleepy Hollow going to get out of that Hamilton Man sight gag?
4 | Once Upon a Time‘s Regina can poof away an entire Sheriff of Nottingham, but she can’t heal Wish Robin’s cut right there on the spot? Also, did Pinocchio get some (wood)work done?
5 | American Crime fans, how long did it take you to recognize Connor Jessup in his first scene as a scraggly, struggling drug addict?
6 | On Last Man on Earth, were you hoping Lewis somehow managed to eject himself from the airplane before it crashed? And since we never did see a body, are you still hoping that to be the case (despite Will Forte’s seemingly ironclad confirmation that Kenneth Choi is no longer on the show)?
7 | Who did Family Guy‘s go-to housekeeper Consuela piss off so much that she didn’t get to play the maid in the show’s Terminator cutaway about Arnold’s predilection for banging the help?
8 | Would The Good Fight be even better without the Maia/Rindell family storyline?
9 | Has Homeland‘s Quinn officially reached immortal status, following his latest brush with death? (Was he bitten by a vampire between seasons, and they just never told us?)
10 | How large a freakout did you Girls watchers/Broadway fans have when you realized that the actress playing Hannah (and therefore having her bare buns spanked) in Adam’s movie was The Secret Garden‘s grown-up Daisy Eagan?
11 | Anyone notice that Fox’s promos for this week’s Tony Almeida-fueled 24: Legacy featured glimpses of pretty much every major character except Corey Hawkins (aka, you know, the show’s star)?
12 | What did The Bachelor‘s Nick and Vanessa do to producers that led to them getting bum-rushed off the “After the Final Rose” stage to allow for yet more time with new Bachelorette Rachel? In light of Jimmy Kimmel’s penetrating, incisive, entertaining interview with Nick and Vanessa, should ABC consider letting him host all future finale specials versus Chris “I Just Wanna Be Everyone’s BFF” Harrison? And has any runner-up ever looked less heartbroken and more ready to move on than Raven?
13 | On Scorpion, if Toby’s clicker indeed rolled over (hit “00”) and then made it to “32” again, wouldn’t that be 132 total clicks, not 131?
14 | As amusing as Dead Norma is on Bates Motel, have you found yourself really missing the living, breathing, complex, full-bodied Norma?
15 | On The Voice, has Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s “We’re dating!” banter officially crossed over from cute to obnoxious?
16 | Does The Flash‘s H.R. sleep with his beloved drumsticks?
17 | To This is Us‘ Jack: What dope thinks he can walk out on a card game, with strangers no less, after one (hugely) winning hand? Also, are we to believe that was first time — 15 or so years into their marriage alone — Jack told Rebecca he had another date on that fateful night? And what are the odds that Rebecca and Miguel get together (gasp!) before Jack dies?
18 | Even if NCIS’ Gibbs and Quinn had the killer dead to rights, wouldn’t they risk slander by detailing his (alleged) crimes in front of the ship’s crew?
19 | Did you see Imposters‘ Patrick-works-for-the-FBI twist coming?
20 | How far into Tuesday’s Last Word With Rachel Maddow did you realize the Trump’s tax returns “smoking gun” wasn’t going to appear, and thus changed the channel? But doesn’t embattled Maddow deserve some credit for not shamelessly encasing POTUS’ tax returns inside a block of ice and then slowly melting it over the course of her hour-long show? (You know it crossed her mind.)
21 | On Arrow, did Helix’s real-time stream of photos from “every cell phone camera in the world” not feature nearly enough selfies?
22 | Was Designated Survivor‘s Secret Service detail allowing the VP such a wide berth that they didn’t see MacLeish’s wife arrive at the cemetery, waving around a gun?
23 | In the Lethal Weapon finale, shouldn’t that electric shock torture have messed with Murtaugh’s pacemaker a bit more than it did? And did Riggs’ line about what he’s been using the ocean for stick with you the next time you go to the beach?
24 | Does Syfy’s three-day binge for 12 Monkeys‘ upcoming third season sound like a brilliant idea or a burn-off?
25 | Eric Roberts has to return to Grey’s Anatomy as Jackson’s dad, if for no other reason than to give us a few kickass scenes between him and Debbie Allen, right?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
4. Not even the people who make OUAT go back to rewatch this befuddled mess of a show. There is no continuity whatsoever.
8. No, The Good Fight, is perfect as is.
14. Even in the scenes where she is just playing the corpse, Vera Farmiga is still out acting just about everyone on TV, so to answer your question, NO.
It would be safe to guess that it went 99, 00, 01, so yes that likely would have been 132. Given we never see the actual numbers, it’s hard precisely to say how that one works, but basing off others, you’re right.
Wasn’t that pretty much guaranteed to happen?
She’d have her own detail, so likely she’d have hidden the gun till she got there.
17: Nah. I expect “soothing the grieving/guilt-ridden widow.”
22. And, I would add, why does the wife of the VP (and acting president) NOT have a detail of her own? She just grabs her keys and motors off unattended?
17 – Depends on if Jack wanted to tell her why he was really at the bar that night!
24 – My heart is telling me brilliant, but my head is telling me burn off!!
3 – 3 more episodes worth, im guessing :(
22. Also, why was Maggie Q so close and the rest of the FBI team so far away?
Once definitely needs to issue their very own “Guide to Magic – this is what each character can and cannot do and why”.
19 | Did you see Imposters‘ Patrick-works-for-the-FBI twist coming? I suspected that Patrick wasn’t quite who he claimed but it was a delight to see the entire “family” in on it. This show is a delightful surprise.
22 | Was Designated Survivor‘s Secret Service detail allowing the VP such a wide berth that they didn’t see MacLeish’s wife arrive at the cemetery, waving around a gun? YES! I mean, where were they? Did no one have a sniper rifle? At the least after the first shot that took the VP out somebody should’ve been able to keep the wife from shooting herself. WTH?
25 | Eric Roberts has to return to Grey’s Anatomy as Jackson’s dad, if for no other reason than to give us a few kickass scenes between him and Debbie Allen, right? I’m not a huge fan of Eric Roberts but I would enjoy that. A lot.
1. vampire diaries, i can’t get over the “oft”en mistake. No way would Klaus send a letter with a mistake. and ninas wig, hahahhahaa.
2. grimm, love the show but juliette actress cannot act, so she is all over the place with her personalities.
3. sleepy hollow. i think this show is getting better this year.
16. flash. h.r. and his drum sticks and his coffee love are hilarious and really fit the character.
21. arrow. the scene between laurels dad and “hockey mask” guy was really believeable.
24. 12 monkeys. it is a total burn off of the episodes. they decided they dont want the show anymore so they are cramming it out, which is awful because it will conflict with other shows in that timeslot.
1) I didn’t take “oft” as a mistake, but rather a flowery, old-timey phrasing that Klaus then decided sounded too over the top and changed. I though it was a subtle bit of cute awkwardness.
Last Word is Lawrence O’Donnell’s show. It’s just The Rachel Maddow Show.
Rachel used the not very exciting tax returns to open up much needed questions so there was value. But they should NOT have hyped it as they did!
2) I did get the feels for the old Wesen couple, but I felt worse for the family and friends of the two murder victims, who will never get closure on those mysterious and violent deaths.
#2: I bawled. Could be because my mom has dementia. But it really got to me.