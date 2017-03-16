Nia Long The Goldbergs
The Goldbergs Spinoff: Nia Long to Star

We hope Nia Long likes slap bracelets.

The Third Watch actress is set to star in ABC’s 90s-set spinoff of its ’80s-set hit The Goldbergs, TVLine has learned.

As previously reported, the offshoot — which is currently in the pilot stage — will center on high school gym teacher Rick Mellor, a recurring character on The Goldbergs; Bryan Callen, who plays Mellor, is attached to star. The premise: Mellor and another high school teacher team up to act as father figures to the kids at their Philadelphia school.

Long, most recently seen in Lifetime’s Beaches remake, will play Lucy Winston, a single mother of three who’s worked at the same dead end job for the last seven years and needs a better life for her children, who are getting older and inching towards trouble. After begging her brother for a job at the Academy he runs (free tuition for three included), Lucy and her kids all have to adjust to a new life in a new school — but schools are somewhat the same all over the country, and many of the same problems (cliques, status, sports, substance abuse) haunt the hallowed halls of the William Penn Academy as in any other school in America (though it’s blessedly free of metal detectors).

Goldbergs EPs Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek penned the pilot script.

9 Comments
  1. termy says:
    March 16, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    love the goldbergs, but not sold on this at all.

  2. justsomeguy says:
    March 16, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    I’ll watch anything with Nia Long. Been in love with her since I was a teenager lol

  3. Maria says:
    March 16, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    I like Nia Long, but the 90’s seemed like such an unfortunate decade to be a teenager… ugly clothes, depressing grunge music or sugary-sweet boy bands…ugh. I was in my 20’s by then though. Maybe I’m just biased but what exactly were the good points of the 90’s?

    • Pedro says:
      March 16, 2017 at 11:58 AM

      Clothes and hairstyles in the 80’s were much uglier. The 90’s were an upbeat, inspiring era, where everything seemed possible and people were engaged in good causes, like helping the environment, embracing different races and cultures, coming together for the greater good, for a future that was bright and so close. The perfect antidote to the decadence of the 80’s and today’s hateful, grim, divisive climate.

    • CP says:
      March 16, 2017 at 11:58 AM

      Yeah Marla, I think you’re biased lol. It’s ok because the way that you feel about the 80s is the way that I feel about the 90s. I was a pre-teen and teenager during that era and the music, clothes, TV sitcoms were so dope back then. Looking forward to this show!

  4. Television says:
    March 16, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    This doesnt make sense. The reason that the coach works so well on Goldbergs is that he does NOT care. If he is going to be a father figure? that doesnt make sense. plus how is this a spinoff, but it only has the coach. I thought the reason this show works is because it is based off of real events.

  5. John R. says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:17 PM

    I feel like Fresh Off The Boat already gives us plenty of 90’s nostalgia, but if this show is as funny as the Goldberg’s maybe it’ll be worth checking out.

