TV's 15 Best Musical Episodes, Ranked (Plus the One Absolute Worst)

“Musical episode.” No two words strike fear in the hearts of network executives — and snark in the minds of critics — with greater expedience. But when done right, the result can be a beautiful thing.
With two big-ticket musical episodes on the horizon — the Supergirl/Flash crossover airs Tuesday (The CW, 8/7c), while Once Upon a Time‘s song-and-dance hour will air later this season — TVLine decided to take a look back at some of our favorites from days (and shows) gone by.
Before you start whining about your favorites being omitted, take our criteria into consideration:
* The show must be non-musical. (Sorry, Glee!)
* The episode must have multiple musical numbers, rather than just a one-off song. (Sorry, How I Met Your Mother!)
* The songs must come about spontaneously, rather than being part of — let’s say — a talent show. (Sorry, Oz!)
OK, time to get things started…
15. Psych: “Psych: The Musical” (Season 7, Episodes 15 and 16)
I’m docking points for the episode’s unnecessary length — 90 minutes? Seriously?! — but Psych‘s brief foray into the musical world is still a relative success.
14. Passions: “Spellbinding” (2008)
Michael Ausiello hates when I bring up Passions, so just know that I’m literally risking my job by singing (teehee) this episode’s praises. A hilariously shameless Wicked
rip-off homage, “Spellbinding” takes us back to Tabitha’s early days as a magical student, where she and her black hat eventually abandon the side of good in favor of a self-serving future of evil. The lyrics are kind of meh, but I’m giving extra points to Kim Huber (aka “Young Tabitha”) for singing her damn face off in the episode’s title number:
13. Batman: The Brave and the Bold: “Mayhem of the Music Meister!” (Season 1, Episode 25)
Here’s something you won’t see on the upcoming Supergirl/Flash musical crossover episode: a love ballad between Black Canary and Green Arrow. (Sigh.)
12. Clone High: “Raisin the Stakes: A Rock Opera in Three Acts” (Season 1, Episode 9)
Everything about this short-lived Phil Lord/Christopher Miller/Bill Lawrence comedy — set at a high school populated by teenage clones of historical figures, including emo Abe Lincoln (voiced by Will Forte) — is pure brilliance. So, yeah, why not throw in a rock opera about the entire school becoming addicted to hallucinogens?
11. Community: “Regional Holiday Music” (Season 3, Episode 10)
An instant Christmas classic, this wacky little departure — from Community‘s already wacky little world — features Taran Killam as a deranged glee club instructor. (Wait, is that redundant?)
10. Fringe: “Brown Betty” (Season 2, Episode 20)
Of all the worlds explored during the Fox drama’s five-season run, why are we not surprised that one of the weirdest — and definitely the most musical — comes courtesy of Walter’s special strain of weed for which the episode is named?
9. Futurama: “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings” (Season 4, Episode 18)
Fry’s desire to master a complicated instrument — all part of a ploy to impress Leela, naturally — leads him to make a deal with the Robot Devil, triggering a series of unfortunate appendage-swaps. Fortunately, it all culminates in a wonderfully weird opera chronicling Leela’s past… as well as her future with Fry.
8. Daria: “Daria!” (Season 3, Episode 7)
Unlike the ominous storm approaching the town of Lawndale, this episode definitely does not blow.
7. Even Stevens: “Influenza: The Musical” (Season 2, Episode 21)
Four years before High School Musical bopped its way into our hearts, Disney Channel gifted us with this toe-tapping tale of angst, revenge and — most importantly — America’s history of interstellar travel. (Bonus points for #BabyShiaLaBeouf!)
6. Scrubs: “My Musical” (Season 6, Episode 6)
“Doctors! Nurses! Patients! Dead guys!” No one at Sacred Heart Hospital can, ahem, refrain from bursting into song during this Emmy Award-winning episode. And with music from the likes of Jeff Marx (Avenue Q) and Robert Lopez (The Book of Mormon, Frozen), who could blame them?
5. Grey’s Anatomy: “Song Beneath the Song” (Season 7, Episode 18)
First of all, stop rolling your eyes. This is a gut-wrenching hour of television, anchored by powerful performances from Sara Ramirez — whose character’s life remains in limbo after a near-fatal car accident — and solid support from the rest of the cast. If it doesn’t get you weepy, your pulse is even weaker than Callie’s.
4. Dexter’s Laboratory: “LABretto” (Season 2, Episode 38)
This operatic retelling of Dexter’s birth — as well as the birth of his rivalry with Dee Dee, his destructive older sister — earned the Cartoon Network staple a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1998.
3. The Simpsons: “Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious” (Season 8, Episode 13)
Remembered fondly as one of the series’ finest, this episode introduces Sharry Bobbins, a delightful British nanny who — after spending just a few days with the Simpson family — is driven to alcoholism. (Sadly, given the nature of Sharry’s exit, I doubt we’ll ever get a sequel in the vein of Mary Poppins Returns.)
2. Xena: Warrior Princess: “The Bitter Suite” (Season 3, Episode 12)
How do you mend a broken friendship between two women when each believe the other is responsible for her child’s death? Xena goes the non-Jerry Springer route, sending its characters to the land of Illusia, where their hatred is manifested into a nightmarish enemy that can only be defeated with the power of forgiveness — and song, of course. (If I’m being totally honest, a part of me really wanted to make this my No. 1 pick, but I didn’t feel like getting buried alive by the internet.)
1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: “Once More, With Feeling” (Season 6, Episode 7)
Sorry for ending on such an anticlimactic note, but did you really expect another episode to snag the top spot on this list? Nearly every song in this hour-long masterpiece is an earworm, courtesy of series creator Joss Whedon, performed flawlessly — or at least with a lot of enthusiasm — by the cast. (Plus, it blessed us with “I think this line’s mostly filler,” something I’ve since quoted too many times to count.)
There you have it, folks — TVLine’s top 15 musical episodes of all time.
And as a special thank-you for making it this far into the post, here’s our No. 1 worst pick: 7th Heaven‘s inexplicably heinous “Red Socks” (Season 9, Episode 15). Tone-deaf, both literally and figuratively, this 60-minute torture session finds the Camdens bursting into off-key song, complete with awkward choreography that screams “We’re all doing this against our will!” Unfortunately, the worst number isn’t available on YouTube, so you’ll have to settle for this pretty terrible one:
I’m a little disappointed Pepper Ann’s “You Oughta Be in Musicals” isn’t on here, but I guess it’s a good list overall.
Just as Pepper Ann was too cool for 7th grade, that episode was apparently too cool for this list. (No, in all seriousness, there were definitely a few I missed along the way… including my sweet, sweet Pepper Ann.)
Yes to the “Community” and “Daria” episdoes. Love them. And I completely forgot about the “Even Stevens” episode. That one was cute, too.
I also like the episode of “Rocko’s Modern Life” that spoofed the whole musical setup. “R-E-C-Y-C-L-E, recycle…” :D.
Moonlighting
Andy, which song from 7th Heaven is the worst one?
The song Kevin sings to Lucy. “You Were Meant For Me”?
Grey’s Anatomy? Really?
Sara Ramirez singing The Story with such passion left me sobbing. It wasn’t the best musical episode but that moment more than earned the episode a spot on the list IMHO
You were correct with #1. BTVS was so good, I bought the soundtrack! My favorite episode and the climactic kiss at the end, just magical! Everything about this episode was perfect. It advanced the story line and made it believable that this could happen in this fantastical world!!!! The standard to which no one has come close to reaching.
I was about to be sad that It’s Always Sunny’s “The Nightman Cometh” wasn’t on the list but that technically was a planned ruse so it doesn’t count. However “The Gang Turns Black” not sure if that would violate the same rule, but I still can’t watch that episode without going full cringe.
HBO’s OZ shouldn’t be excluded because not all of the musical numbers were from the actual variety show. In fact most weren’t. They were from the “Glass Box Monologues” sections of the show.
Fun list! I personally would have put Xena at number 1 too. I love Bitter Suite, and airing right at the start of 1998, I’m pretty sure it was one of very first musical episodes of a TV drama, arguably paving the way for most of the others on the list. It was nominated for two Emmy Awards as well, if I recall correctly.
I know everyone loves Once More, With Feeling, and it IS an extremely good episode. But so is Bitter Suite, and I think people overlook it sometimes. Has great music, a wonderful (and weird) setting, and it’s pretty pivotal for the plot of season three and the relationship between Gabrielle and Xena.
BtVS is by far the best around. Xena’s is a little cringe worthy at times but it has some really good moments. Grey’s Anatomy is my second favorite despite people unjustly hating it.
I’m on the fence when it comes to cartoon shows though. A lot (not all) have musical numbers on a regular basis so I kind of don’t see how they can have “a” musical episode.
Oh great, now I’m going to have “We went to the moon, in 1969…” stuck in my head all day!
Same. SAME.
I was expecting a Xena:Warrior Princess snub so very happy to see The Bitter Suite so high. The other Xena musical episode – Lyre, Lyre, Hearts on Fire was less successful, but Bitter Suite was clever and brilliantly staged. Both that and One More with Feeling were not just gimmicks, but a way to reveal or resolve season long crises.
I’d give the Xena cast the edge on singing, but they did have a couple of ‘ghost’ voices for Gabrielle and Callisto whereas the Buffy cast either opted out mostly (Willow) or showed more enthusiasm than actual talent(Xander)
What about the “I Love Lucy” episode “Lucy Goes to Scotland”?
Thank the Gods they got Number 1 right. I stil listen to ripped versions of those songs sometimes.
I know it’s an obscure and virtually forgotten show, but I still think it’s a travesty that the musical episode of Lexx, “Brigadoom,” is missing from this list. It had good songs, generally good performances, and did an excellent job of providing background for one of the main characters while motivating the others to action.
That 70s Show’s musical was also really great. I am surprised it isn’t on hear.
Totally LOVE Once more with feeling! It’s my best of all time. My second best is Supernatural’s Fan Fiction (10 x 5 – 200th episode)
The Raising Hope Musical one is hysterical. I forgot they even did it until I was rewatching them.