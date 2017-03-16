American Crime Season 3
Courtesy of ABC

Sunday Ratings: American Crime Returns to Series Lows

By /

Our long numerical nightmare is over.

Following an extended delay caused by a weekend power outage at one of its data centers, Nielsen is starting to release the TV ratings for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night.TVLine will be posting each day’s batch separately as they trickle in — and frankly, for my own sanity I likely won’t bother with many sitcoms or stationary shows — so grab a pint of Zakarian Ale and sit back….

ABC |  Once Upon a Time (3.06 million total viewers/0.9 demo rating) added a handful of eyeballs while clutching onto its series-low demo. Time After Time (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked down from its already-soft premiere whille American Crime opened Season 3 with series lows of 2.7 mil/0.5, down sharply from its sophomore finale (3.7 mil/0.9).

CBS | NCIS: LA (9.3 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths. Madam Secretary (8.2 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.5 mil/0.6) each added viewers while holding onto their demo lows.

FOX | Making History (1.8 mil/0.7) slipped 18 and 22 percent in Week 2.

NBC | Leading out of the night-topping Little Big Shots (down 15 percent to 10.1 mil/1.7), Chicago Justice (6.4 mil/1.2) slipped 11 and 14 percent week-to-week, scoring its lowest rating to date. Shades of Blue (4.8 mil/0.9) dipped 10 percent from its opener.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

Comments are monitored, so don’t go off topic, don’t frakkin’ curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

No Comments
ad
 