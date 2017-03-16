Sunday Ratings: American Crime Returns to Series Lows

Our long numerical nightmare is over.

Following an extended delay caused by a weekend power outage at one of its data centers, Nielsen is starting to release the TV ratings for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday night.TVLine will be posting each day’s batch separately as they trickle in — and frankly, for my own sanity I likely won’t bother with many sitcoms or stationary shows — so grab a pint of Zakarian Ale and sit back….

ABC | Once Upon a Time (3.06 million total viewers/0.9 demo rating) added a handful of eyeballs while clutching onto its series-low demo. Time After Time (2.3 mil/0.6) ticked down from its already-soft premiere whille American Crime opened Season 3 with series lows of 2.7 mil/0.5, down sharply from its sophomore finale (3.7 mil/0.9).

CBS | NCIS: LA (9.3 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths. Madam Secretary (8.2 mil/0.8) and Elementary (4.5 mil/0.6) each added viewers while holding onto their demo lows.

FOX | Making History (1.8 mil/0.7) slipped 18 and 22 percent in Week 2.

NBC | Leading out of the night-topping Little Big Shots (down 15 percent to 10.1 mil/1.7), Chicago Justice (6.4 mil/1.2) slipped 11 and 14 percent week-to-week, scoring its lowest rating to date. Shades of Blue (4.8 mil/0.9) dipped 10 percent from its opener.

