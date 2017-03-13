This Is Us: 7 Theories on How Jack Died

Even though it seems like Jack Pearson is on a collision course with certain death, based on his drunk driving at the end of last week’s This Is Us, series creator Dan Fogelman has assured audiences that the Pearson pop’s demise is “a little ways away.” So it’s not likely to happen in Tuesday’s season finale.
But it will happen.
With that morbid thought in mind, we decided to brainstorm a bunch of ways that Randall, Kevin and Kate’s dad might die.
All we really know is that, in “What Now?” aka Episode 17, Kate confessed to Toby that her father’s passing was “my fault. I’m the reason he’s dead.” But she did not elaborate on exactly what she meant. Further, when the NBC series showed us brief glimpses from Jack’s funeral in “Three Sentences” (Episode 13), the kids were teenagers.
It’s not much to go on, but we’ve put on our thinking caps and fortified ourselves with extra Kleenex in order to come up with a few ideas on how Jack eventually shuffles off this mortal coil. Does his drinking, literally and/or figuratively, drive him to his death? Is the culprit something more banal yet no less terrifying, like terminal illness? Could foul play be afoot? Or is This Is Us messing with us again like it has in the past?
Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to see what we’ve come up with, then hit the comments with your own ideas: How do you think Jack will die?
It’s all about the facial hair. haha
Okay so refresh my memory on the end of the series premiere please :-)
really? Fireman, flashback… :)
Never mind, I found it. A lot of people, and I do mean a lot, think Jack’s death is tomorrow night even though we’ve been told over and over again that we won’t know how he died “until much later”. A drunk driving accident just seems way to obvious. It has to be something else. I mean, seriously, if that’s what happens they’ve basically given it away and why would they do that?? I can see them maybe getting a phone call or a visit from an officer at their door at the end of the ep but no reason for how Jack died.
H.G. Wells puts Jack in his time machine and takes him to 2017 where he is forced to watch a show called This Is Us. He proceeds to cry in every scene of every episode. With absolutely no liquid left in his body, he is weak and dizzy. As he makes his way back toward the time machine, he is run over by a drunk Deacon Claiborne, a man in mourning. That’s how Jack dies.
This^^^^
Dave – You are awesome!!!
I had the feeling Kate would call to say she wanted to come home and he would drive back after having too much to drink to get her and have an accident
Maybe Kate & jack have a fight, she runs out of the house, he goes after her & boom crash happens. Maybe too obvious? ??
Well that would certainly be shocking and heartbreaking. How would a child ever get over that, yikes.
This is going to be interesting, though I can’t imagine it not being some sort of accident. Kate wouldn’t feel responsible if it were natural causes, unless say he has a heart attack and Kate ignores all symptoms, thinking it was nothing and feels guilty despite that not being her fault. But Jack is too young for that.
Yes, it’s physically possible for cancer or a disease, though that doesn’t fit into Kate’s guilt. Logically, given normal life expectancies, and the need for this show to have some realism, it should be an accident.
How do we know that the cemetery scene is about Jack, could it be about Rebecca’s mother?
Because there was a huge picture of Jack next to the coffin :-)
This show pretty much lost me with the urn full of ashes, I have to admit. This whole hours of teasing how, slowly unraveling the tragedy, etc has been a huge friggin disappointment. For a show that prides itself on twists, nothing is compelling to me, personally, about stretching this whole thing out to reach the conclusion we already know is inevitable. I really wanted Jack to be alive, just estranged from the family, giving a whole redemption arc to this clearly damaged clan. It doesn’t help that the flashbacks are so Jack-centric that you care only about the remaining characters relationship to Jack, even in the future. Then they add ANOTHER woman for Kevin before they even tie up the plot with the other two… Some parts of this show are wonderful, but it’s network-story-of-the-week-level plot disasters (trying to build tension, inconsistently raise the stakes, and trying to thematically cover something in 42-minute blocks) are starting to tear it all the way down for me.
Yes, I was very set on another arc, and admittedly it was the only arc which would have pleased me, personally, since the show itself was never, not once, as good as Parenthood for me…
Hey, step it up. You’re not complaining enough.
The irony of a complaint that addresses a complaint ;) I’m pretty sure I kept my complaints about only this show to ‘in my opinion’ all the way to the end, but by all means let’s attack each other! Ok, your turn.
SHE drives drunk with Jack as a passenger, gets into an accident, and he dies from the injuries as a result.
A plane crash on 9/11? The kids would have been 19 or 20?
So…maybe Kate was depressed about her weight and Papa Pearson, being all about family like he is (especially all about Kate), agrees to diet and exercise (or maybe join a gym?)with Kate, and he has a heart attack while working out?
In Kate’s last (?) call with Jack, she told him he had to go see her mom’s band because it was only 2 hours away.
I think Jack went to see Rebecca play and either walked in on her and her ex in a compromising position backstage, then stormed out and crashed his car (maybe drunk, maybe not; maybe on purpose, maybe not).
Rebecca, who we know lied to Randall about his dad, lies to the kids and tells them Jack crashed (or died) on the way to see her (so she can’t be blamed for any of it).
Somehow, the kids learn enough of the truth to incorrectly conclude that Jack killed himself. This would explain why no one ever talks about his death. Rebecca will have to come clean with them, which will cause a lot of misery and reopened wounds.
Or not. But Randall’s determination that William not die alone and Kate’s guilt (keeping Jack’s ashes in her apt?!) make me think Jack’s death was sudden and traumatic for everyone.
Jack make the picture so why is he going to die off that’s not right heater start on the picture I feel like jack is not going today I love him do not take him off the show that would be a bad mistake everyone loved him that watches This Is Us thank about it come up with another solution