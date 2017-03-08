Peak TV Treasure: 12 Monkeys

Are you overwhelmed by how much television is available right now? Is life getting in the way of keeping up with the shows you wanna try out? We feel your tube-related pain. Here’s a handy feature that’ll help you locate the hidden gems in this era of Peak TV.

12 MONKEYS

NETWORK | Syfy

CREATED BY | Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett (Nikita)

NUMBER OF EPISODES | Twenty-six over the first two seasons.

EPISODE LENGTH | 60 mins.

PREMISE | I’ll try to keep this as simple as possible: James Cole (Nikita‘s Aaron Stanford) is recruited by a team of “Project Splinter” scientists to travel back in time to save the world. Where When he comes from — 2043, to be exact — humanity has been ravaged by a viral outbreak. Once in the present, he seeks the help of virologist Dr. Cassandra Railly (Suits‘ Amanda Schull), and together, they embark on a mission to stop the Army of the 12 Monkeys from unleashing the devastating virus. As Cole and Cassie dig into the group, they discover that the conspiracy is bigger than they imagined, and that its implications for time itself are potentially catastrophic. The cast also includes Fringe‘s Kirk Acevedo (as Cole’s best friend, Ramse), Rookie Blue‘s Emily Hampshire (as the unforgettable psych patient Jennifer Goines), Barbara Sukowa (as the time machine’s operator, Katarina Jones), The Originals‘ Todd Stashwick (as Deacon, the brutal leader of a group of survivors in the future) and Nikita‘s Noah Bean (as Cassie’s ex, Aaron).

WORTH YOUR TIME IF YOU ENJOY… | Smartly crafted time-travel plots that have consequences, post-apocalyptic scenarios, heavily serialized sci-fi mysteries, beautifully recreated historical details, stories about found families, love amid crazy circumstances.

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY ALSO KNOW… | You cannot check your email, do the laundry, etc. while watching 12 Monkeys. The show’s intricate mythology requires your full attention — but you’ll be handsomely rewarded for your close viewing when the storylines come together beautifully. (If you don’t understand everything that happens during an episode, don’t fret or give up. It’s still worth the ride, I promise.) And yes, the series is based on the 1995 film of the same name, but you don’t need to have seen it to enjoy the TV show.

IS IT COMING BACK? | Yes. Season 3 premieres later this year.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT? | The first two seasons are available for purchase on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Xbox.

