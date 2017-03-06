Gilmore Girls: I'm Having Second Thoughts About a Second Revival and OMG What Is Wrong With Me

I can’t believe I’m about to type these words: I don’t think I want Gilmore Girls to return.

This weekend’s news that Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has begun “very preliminary” talks with (presumably) Warner Bros. for a second revival that would (presumably) pick up where last fall’s A Year in the Life miniseries left off initially filled me with excitement. As you know, I lapped up Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s four-part continuation like a blue whale coming off a 30-day fast. And, yes, it left me wanting more.

But it also left me wholly and completely satisfied. And as I tossed and turned in my sleep last night fixating on the prospect of Gilmore Girls: Another Year in the Life, I came to an unsettling, counterintuitive conclusion: I want the franchise to end on a high note and the way Amy always intended, with those cliffhanger-y final four words. Just because something left you wanting more doesn’t mean you need more. As Amy herself told me last December, “The old adage is you always want to leave them wanting more. You don’t really want someone to walk away from something you worked so hard on going, ‘Alright. I can move on.'”

It’s not that I don’t think there’s more story to tell with Lorelai, Emily and (certainly) pregnant Rory. And it’s not that I’m doubtful Amy and Dan could deliver the goods again. But a Year in the Life left me with such gratitude and fulfillment that I’d prefer not to risk anything mucking that up.

