Gilmore Girls: I'm Having Second Thoughts About a Second Revival and OMG What Is Wrong With Me

I can’t believe I’m about to type these words: I don’t think I want Gilmore Girls to return.
This weekend’s news that Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has begun “very preliminary” talks with (presumably) Warner Bros. for a second revival that would (presumably) pick up where last fall’s A Year in the Life miniseries left off initially filled me with excitement. As you know, I lapped up Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino’s four-part continuation like a blue whale coming off a 30-day fast. And, yes, it left me wanting more.
But it also left me wholly and completely satisfied. And as I tossed and turned in my sleep last night fixating on the prospect of Gilmore Girls: Another Year in the Life, I came to an unsettling, counterintuitive conclusion: I want the franchise to end on a high note and the way Amy always intended, with those cliffhanger-y final four words. Just because something left you wanting more doesn’t mean you need more. As Amy herself told me last December, “The old adage is you always want to leave them wanting more. You don’t really want someone to walk away from something you worked so hard on going, ‘Alright. I can move on.'”
It’s not that I don’t think there’s more story to tell with Lorelai, Emily and (certainly) pregnant Rory. And it’s not that I’m doubtful Amy and Dan could deliver the goods again. But a Year in the Life left me with such gratitude and fulfillment that I’d prefer not to risk anything mucking that up.
Now, having said all of this, let me be clear: If Netflix were able to convince Amy, Dan, Lauren and Alexis to travel back to Stars Hollow (and that’s a big if), you better believe I’d trade in my ambivalence for an open mind and approach the project with optimism and hope. I’d also cover the hell out of it, with special hubs and countdown-themed promotions and a standalone news story for every human or animal that signs on. I may even
beg them allow them to put me in it again. An if lightning strikes again, I’ll be hitting publish on my rave review the second the review embargo lifts. And if it’s anything less than stellar? I will break the bad news to you, gently. I will then point everyone back to this story before catching an Ooober to Why Can’t I Have Nice Things All the Time Land.
I feel exactly the same way. The end of the revival felt complete – they had come full circle. As much as I love the Gilmores, I don’t really need to see what comes next. I’m content. However, if they give me more I will definitely watch.
Yeah, I’m in the same boat. Will be happy either way.
I think that while I had some issues with the revival, it was wonderful to see all these characters again and check in on them. And the great thing was that EVERYONE came back! But I don’t think that if we had a 2nd revival, that half these people would come back. Milo is super busy with his show. Melissa McCarthy wouldn’t come back. Would you bother squeezing Dean into an episode after his wrap up?
It was a nice button on it. I don’t think we need any more.
Agree.
I honestly want more and I can look past last four words aspect. I just kinda want them to remedy the Luke/Lorelai relationship woes (even after 9 years together) …I love that they got married but I feel they had a lot of problems still…. as for pregnant Rory, not really on my roster of things to care about. I honestly, and it’s sad to say this since she’s the main staple in “Gilmore GIRLS”, just don’t care what happens with her. I stopped caring about her during season 5 when Logan came around. Their toxic thing needs to play out off screen or nah.
Aside from those two things, seeing all the cast together, if at all possible, makes it worth it as well, because that is dedication.
I would agree, but I wasn’t completely satisfied by the revival. I thought there were some pretty major flaws with it. Too much time spent on things that didn’t move the plot along (that dreaded musical sequence), and destroying a character that I loved so much during the first few seasons of the original show (Hey adulterous selfish Rory, how you doing?).
If it were to return I want it purely to see Rory grow into the woman I know she can be. Because her story is the only one that’s truly unfinished.
Also I only want it back if Milo wants to come back because the lack of Jess was pretty painful in the revival considering he’s one of the most interesting characters and I felt like I hardly knew what his life was like at all in the revival.
I think you need a couple of aspirin and a good, long rest after typing “I don’t think I want Gilmore Girls to return.” I think you might be delirious.
No, no, no, you got it wrong, Ausiello. Another season could be great, if done right (and we know AS-P WILL do it right). Hear me out one sec. What if it shows Rory as a young mom, striking out on her own and shows us her challenges, raising a baby, getting her career going, and maybe finding love (#teamjess). Of course Lorelei would be available for moral support and even Emily, but Rory, being Rory won’t want hand outs and she’ll want to do it herself. So all this will show us what it was like for Lorelei (ooooh and they could even flash back to how Lorelei handled similar situations).
One of my most burning thought surrounding GG is, how did Lorelei do it? How did she get from 16 year old uneducated runaway to 32 year old, good job, great kid. If we get another season (or dare I say series), then we can get a feel for the trials she went through. Just my thoughts.
I feel like this is a very intelligent opinion. However my heart always wants more Gilmore girls. I’d watch Rory visit Lorelei at the Nursing home. (Palladino-ed of course)
👍🏼👍🏼
I mostly agree with you Michael. But 1 thing I need to know. Who is the baby daddy? That is the only thing I’ve missed from the revival.
We know who the baby daddy is. There’s no question about it. It’s Logan’s.
I hope not. A Year in the Life was awful. The worst thing I’ve ever seen. I just won’t watch it, unless there’s some way that travesty could just have been a dream (a nightmare), or just forgotten altogether as if it never happened, and the new instalment stands alone from it, brand new, definitely not picking up where it left off.
Can we have a spinoff with Emily’s new life as a tour guide and her new extended family instead? I’d watch the hell out of that.
Slightly off topic, but does anyone know how to erase all of the “Luke’s Diner” icons from my ipad google maps. I have tried going to settings and getting rid of it to no avail.
I’m envious of the fact that you feel completely satisfied by the revival because I hated it. Sure, there were some great parts but as a whole I was left disappointed and sad. I don’t want more only because I can’t handle the let down again!
I’ve watched the series sporadically with my wife on Netflix and caught most of the revival. It was different. But that makes sense considering all the time that had past from the original series finale. But it was enjoyable in comparison and had some really wonderful moments.
With that being said, I rather have more content now than the possibility of something happening later on to completely make it impossible to do. At the very least, it would be more content you can either choose to ignore (if its bad) or enjoy (if its good). But at least its there and your not left with huge “What ifs” later on. Now, I guess one can argue “A Year in the Life” serves that purpose. But with that cliffhanger, I would love to see what happens next. But then again, I don’t have the same attachment to the franchise as some others do. So I get the hesitation.
I was very dissatisfied with Rory’s development and the cliffhanger. For those reasons alone, I would be open to an additional revival. Otherwise, I would agree with your position.
I want closure. I was so super disappointed with the 4 final words and lack of closure for Rory and her career and now she’s pregnant….I need things to end better for her. I didn’t want to want new episodes, but I’m just not happy with the revival’s ending :(
OMG you said it all! thats how I feel about new episodes, don’t think I need it, but if they come I’ll definetly accept it.