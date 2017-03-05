Gilmore Girls: Netflix in 'Preliminary' Talks for a Second Revival

It’s happening again. Maybe.

In the wake of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life‘s runaway success, Netflix has begun exploring the possibility of a second revival. The streamer’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos reportedly told UK’s Press Association that “very preliminary” talks are underway with (presumably) Warner Bros. for more episodes.

“We hope [it happens],” he said. “We obviously loved the success of the show [and] fans loved how well it was done; it delivered what they hoped. The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but [series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and exec producer Dan Palladino] sure delivered and people were really excited about more. And we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.’

Buoyed in large part by the November release of A Year in the Life, Netflix added a record-shattering 7.05 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2016.

When asked about the possibility of returning to Stars Hollow, Sherman-Palladino told TVLine last December, “I don’t rule anything in my life out. When people were talking about a Gilmore movie [after the original series ended] I was always like, ‘That’s not going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to say no. Because… why say no to anything?”

That said, the auteur — whose Amazon pilot The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel drops later this month — strongly hinted that Another Year in the Life (possible working title?!) was not be imminent. “We’re all very tired,” she conceded. “Dan and I have been in a Gilmore cocoon for a year and a half. It’s been very intense. So we’re stepping back now.”