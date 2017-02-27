Supergirl EP Hints at Mon-El's Secret, Talks [Spoiler]'s Cadmus Connection

Friendly warning: This article contains spoilers from Monday’s Supergirl. If you’re not caught up, make like the Girl of Steel and keep on flying.
Supergirl is officially running out of people she can trust.
As promised, Monday’s episode featured the return of Jeremiah, but the Danvers family’s joy was soon overshadowed by doubt and suspicion — and rightfully so. Not only did Alex and Kara’s father steal the National Alien Registry from the DEO, but he’s also in league with Lillian Luthor! (So, yeah, Alex letting him escape in the woods probably wasn’t the smartest idea.)
Of course, Jeremiah isn’t the only one with a secret: “I know who you are,” he told Mon-El this week, “and I doubt Kara would like the truth.”
Below, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg clears up a few lingering questions from the episode, before previewing the madness still to come:
LILLIAN’S PLOT | Still wondering exactly what Lillian is up to? Kreisberg says her new plan is a “shimmy on [her] desire to rid the earth of aliens, and it [leads to] an interesting debate in the next episode between Jeremiah and Alex, if his plan is any more humane. Some of the talking points in the episode, I think, are reflective of the current debate in our world about dealing with immigrants, which we were very conscious of and wanted to speak to.” (Bonus scoop: You haven’t seen the last of Dean Cain. Kreisberg says he’s back in Episode 15, adding that the team is “still figuring out how we’re going to wrap [Jeremiah’s story] up in a nice little bow at the end of the year.”
LEX GAMES | Remember the mysterious box we saw Lillian holding during that flashback earlier this month? Kreisberg won’t reveal what’s inside, but he says that it comes into play during Supergirl‘s season finale.
MON-EL’S SECRET | Mon-El’s true identity — which, as of now, only Jeremiah knows — “sort of comes to light in Episode 16,” Kreisberg says, confirming that it’s “going to cause problems” between Mon-El and Kara. “He doesn’t quite get that it’s the cover-up, not the crime, which I think is really the issue.”
SAVING ‘SANVERS’ | Alex and Maggie may have shared a cute moment at the end of this week’s episode, but don’t be fooled, there’s plenty of drama ahead for the couple. Kreisberg teases a “Kara/Alex/Maggie story, that’s sort of a ticking-clock story. … Alex is in serious trouble, and it’s up to Kara and Maggie to save her. It becomes a story about [how] the sister and the girlfriend both love her, and are debating the best way to save her. It’s a really great story. We’re really excited about it.”
WINN’S WOMAN | Kreisberg says that Winn gradually introduces his new lady friend to the group, adding that there’s a “big Winn-Lyra-Jimmy storyline” in Episode 16. But don’t worry, he’s not hinting at a(nother) love triangle. Looking ahead to Episode 18, Kreisberg teases that “the three of them try crimefighting as a trio, which doesn’t necessarily go well. She kind of becomes the Yoko of the team.”
I think the political allegory is a bit too much on the nose for proper Sci-Fi.
Other than that, this episode was meh. Alex was very stupid a couple of times, fueled by emotion for the most part. She did realize that she could have just shot him in the leg, right?
However, damn David Harewood would have/will make a great 13th Doctor.
Yes! x 13. Great idea.
So, Yoko / Lyra will finally derail the stupid Guardian plot? If so, that would be good news! If Jimmy doesn’t enjoy earning millions and exercising insane amounts of power (both of which could be directed towards the greater good) as the CEO of the media empire CatCo, then shouldn’t he simply train as an agent with the DEO? After all, his using DEO resources in the form of his suit, weapons and intelligence (i.e. Winn) to “fight crime”, so he should just work for them.
As this point i’m really wondering why james is still on the show if they’re not even gonna have him there or even mention him
I almost feel as though there’s something specific going on here, whether it be with the actor or CW interference. He’s missed almost as many episodes as he;s been in.
I just wish they would hurry up with Mon el’ s story because I am pretty sure the people after him are the big bad for the season that ends in this season (I imagine Cadmus will be a reoccurring enemy) and also that I think most of us have guessed it for awhile since he told the true story just changed the parts and maybe had promised a ride that he didn’t follow up on.
If I had telepathy, I would have tried reading Jeremiah’s mind the second he was “rescued”
I mean emotion can cloud judgement, but that can only go so far.
So Kara calls Mon-el out on all the crap he says and does, including completely disregarding her wishes about coming clean about their relationship. And by the end of the episode she completely forgets all of that to snuggle up to him on the couch? Um, what? It’s like the writers are acknowledging all the faults of the character, they have Kara stand up for herself, only to say that it doesn’t matter that he’s completely self absorbed and sexist, Kara, the SUPERHERO, will love him anyway. It’s an absolutely terrible message to send. I’d be interested to see how the minutes of the ep added up screentime wise, because for a show called Supergirl and an episode about the Danvers family, I’d bet Mon-el had at least a third of the screentime. I might be taking a bit of a hiatus after this, because the treatment of the female lead character has become progressively worse, all to prop a bland white boy.
I completely can understand that perspective, but would you mind if I offered another reading? The way I see it, this show has always been about Kara inspiring people, both as herself and as Supergirl. She inspired James to become a hero in his own right, she inspired Cat to seek out new opportunities and to let her heart show a little, and she inspired J’onn to wear his alien identity with pride. Now, she’s inspiring Mon-el to be better than his upbringing and try to help people. People change people.
That said, I 100% understand if this isn’t how you see the arc and the character. I’m sure there’s as many different opinions as there are people who watch :)
I don’t know…I had a hard time sympathizing with Kara on this one. While Mon-El definitely is having trouble with the dynamic of not being the/an alpha male in the relationship, he’s been pretty open about trying to help and provide an educated (though often self-serving) outsider perspective, like there’s a god damn trojan horse no one wants to examine…
Mon-el is the prince of Daxam and not his servant as was shown his parents the king and Queen are Kevin Sorbo and Teri Hatcher. The producers have no concept of subtlety in their heavy handed attempts to tease that fact.
Yet another episode of “Super Mon-El.”