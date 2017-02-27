President Trump Oscars Envelope Mistake
Trump Breaks Oscars Silence, Blames 'Politics' for 'Sad' Best Picture Mix-Up

President Trump may not have tweeted during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast, but don’t worry: He definitely has some thoughts on that historic Best Picture blunder.

In fact, Trump actually seems to have taken credit for the infamous mix-up that led to La La Land being mistakenly named Best Picture over the rightful winner Moonlight. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Trump blamed the error on Hollywood’s obsession with… well, him: “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end.”

“It was a little sad,” Trump continued. “It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”

Several presenters and winners, including absent Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, spoke out against Trump’s policies, and host Jimmy Kimmel took a few jabs at Trump in his monologue, even tweeting at the president midway through the show. Trump didn’t take the bait, but his son, Donald Trump Jr., did point out an error in the show’s “In Memoriam” montage, saying it shows that “Hollywood doesn’t really care about the little people behind the scenes”:

13 Comments
  1. Erica says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:11 PM

    What is wrong with him?? No really.

    Reply
  2. Josh says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:13 PM

    You’re the President…

    Reply
  3. betsy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:14 PM

    god dude SHUT UP

    Reply
    • Angela says:
      February 27, 2017 at 4:41 PM

      +1 Doesn’t he have significantly more important things he should be concerning himself with and talking about instead?

      Reply
  4. Mel says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:16 PM

    What a #^%$ moron.

    Reply
  5. Nikki says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:26 PM

    He’s a dumba$$

    Reply
  6. drb999 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:29 PM

    Someone wrestle the orange moron to the ground and take away his damn phone. All he does is hold rallies to feed his ego and he tweets garbage like this. Jerk.

    Reply
  7. pAloma says:
    February 27, 2017 at 4:40 PM

    Someone really needs to say to Warren Beatty, “If you see something, say something.”

    That would have avoided the whole mess.

    Reply
  8. Chuck says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:00 PM

    This was one of the least political Oscars I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  9. LynnS says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:01 PM

    Is he just completely incapable of EVER tweeting anything positive about anything else other than something that promotes himself?!

    Reply
  10. Tyre says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:02 PM

    Heehee, he knows how to say exactly the right thing to drive liberals nuts. What a cool response after such disrespect from that community

    Reply
  11. Eric says:
    February 27, 2017 at 5:17 PM

    Interesting that Donald Trump Jr. linked to a New York Times status to back up his point. I thought they only published fake news.

    Reply
