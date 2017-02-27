Trump Breaks Oscars Silence, Blames 'Politics' for 'Sad' Best Picture Mix-Up

President Trump may not have tweeted during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast, but don’t worry: He definitely has some thoughts on that historic Best Picture blunder.
In fact, Trump actually seems to have taken credit for the infamous mix-up that led to La La Land being mistakenly named Best Picture over the rightful winner Moonlight. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Trump blamed the error on Hollywood’s obsession with… well, him: “I think they were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end.”
“It was a little sad,” Trump continued. “It took away from the glamour of the Oscars. It didn’t feel like a very glamorous evening. I’ve been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad.”
Several presenters and winners, including absent Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, spoke out against Trump’s policies, and host Jimmy Kimmel took a few jabs at Trump in his monologue, even tweeting at the president midway through the show. Trump didn’t take the bait, but his son, Donald Trump Jr., did point out an error in the show’s “In Memoriam” montage, saying it shows that “Hollywood doesn’t really care about the little people behind the scenes”:
