Oscars 2017 Stunner: La La Land Mistakenly Named Best Picture; Moonlight Actual Winner

In a stunning and unprecedented gaffe, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture by co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at Sunday’s 89th annual Academy Awards instead of the actual winner, Moonlight.
WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of ‘La La Land’ realizes a mistake had been made and ‘Moonlight’ actually won Best Picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCCopwsJ66
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
The glitch was discovered shortly after Team La La Land had taken to the stage to accept the trophy, prompting one of the movie’s producers, Jordan Horowitz, to walk to the microphone and declare Moonlight the true victor.
“I’m sorry. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture,” Horowitz announced to the shocked crowd. “This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”
“Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this,” host Jimmy Kimmel joked, referring to the epic fail at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant in which Harvey crowned the wrong winner.
Beatty then stepped up to the mic to explain that he had been handed the Best Actress card in error. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La land,” he told the stunned audience. “That’s why I took such a long look at [co-presenter] Faye. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”
Watch moment Warren Beatty appears to take a second look inside envelope for Best Picture. #Oscars https://t.co/okqF3W9eBX pic.twitter.com/WtTf20ot4V
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
Moonlight writer/director Barry Jenkins eventually made it to the stage and confirmed that his film had indeed prevailed over La La Land. “It is true,” he announced. “It’s not fake. We’ve been on the road with these guys for so long. That was so gracious and generous of them. My love to La La Land. My love to everybody.”
I just turned back to the channel when that happened. Holy **** crazy. Congrats guys
Literally shocked. Couldn’t believe. Congrats to Moonlight though. Great movie I was rooting for Hidden Figures, LaLa Land is over rated to me.
Wow this was amazing. I mean a mix up, especially for best picture has never happened before and it made the whole show worth it!
Best Oscars ever
Person in charge of handing out those envelopes to the presenters would be in big trouble
Whoever handed them the wrong card to read is looking for a new job right about now.
It was Kellyanne Conway, who was–ironically–Moonlighting. ;-)
How do you read the wrong name when there is only one name on the card? Next year all presenters needs to pass an eye exam before they’re allowed on stage. Good job for Jimmy with a Steve Harvey jab in there. How awkward.
Oh I didn’t know there were multiple cards, silly mean I always thought the accountants made up the envelopes.
They were given the wrong card. It was for Emma Stone’s La La Land win so it said Emma Stone – La La Land. As such Beatty was stunned and said nothing, he showed Dunaway who announced La La Land, not noticing the mistake. Had Isabelle Huppert won, and this had occured, they would have announced Elle.
Apparently, Beatty/Dunaway read the name on the card they were handed; unfortunately, it was the card for Best Leading Actress, not Best Film.Sounds like someone offstage was responsible, not the presenters. It’s not clear who though.
He was given the wrong card. Did you read the article?
I wonder if the person who handed him the card was the same person Mariah Carey blamed for her bad New Years Eve performance?is the Ocars produced by Dick Clark Productions?
Faye Runaway is to blame. Warren Beatty thought something was wrong and hesitated. Faye then grabbed the card from him and read what was on it, not catching the Emma Stone part. Apparently, she thought Warren was too stupid to read it. If she had been more patient, this wouldn’t have happened. I noticed she made hasty exit after they discovered the mistake.
All I have to say is thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster that Blah Blah Land didn’t win.
u had one job lol
Best comment.
Is Price Watershouse Coopers still the accounting firm for this Oscars? If so, was this payback for last year’s Oscar joke? Did they just lose a huge client on live tv?
PWC is still the firm.
Well that was awkward. But bravo to everyone for handling it with class an grace.
Staged.
I don’t think it’s fair to say Warren Beatty made a mistake… Seems like it wasn’t his fault and he didn’t actually announce it qrong
Faye Dunaway was the one who read the name. Beatty’s only mistake was not stopping the show when he noticed the issue and tbh that shouldn’t be on him.
At first, I thought it was a joke. A play on what happened with Steve Harvey @ Miss Universe last year. After that fiasco, the right thing for the Academy to do would be to award “Best Picture” to BOTH movies. They won’t, but they should.
La La Land needs no consolation prizes and Moonlight shouldn’t have to share because someone else screwed up.
I can’t stop laughing hahahahha. I honestly feel bad for everyone involve so but like what??? This is honestly funny!
What an EPIC disaster.
As awkward as thet was, at least they figured it out before the broadcast ended and the Moonlight crew got a chance to get onstage and give their thank yous. Also, it was an unforgettable moment, so they’ll forever be an oscar trivia question!
As Captain Holt would say, “hot damn!”
SMH…Beatty so concerned about giving his damn 2 cents on his political schtick, that he did not pay attention that the envelope said “best actress”, not “best movie”..if he had a brain cell he would then had one of the most memorable Oscar moments holding up the announcement and TV air time to have correctly asked for the CORRECT envelope from the back stage personnel..instead, he came off as a buffoon…class act from LaLa Land cast.
I guess this kind of proves that these shows are rigged.
How exactly? They always have two of the same winning envelopes for each category. Someone gave the wrong category envelope to the presenters. How is that “rigged”? A dumb mistake, but a mistake nonetheless.
I loved Hidden Figures so much. I wanted it to win everything!!!
Accident? He was in Reds, do I have to spell this out people?
This Oscar show was one of the best in years! Even before the mix up I thought the show was running really smoothly. Jimmie Kimmel did a fabulous job tonite and he should be commended. Now to the mistake, wow that had to have been one of the most awkward things to watch besides Kanye taking the stage at the VMA’s and stealing Taylor Swift’s thunder. I have always thought that La La Land was over rated and they didn’t deserve all the attention. Im glad Moonlight won the award tonite for Best Picture. Kudos to them! We will be talking about the Big Mistake for awhile! lol
Hollywood will probably blame the Russians
Hollywood will blame Russians
Concern over Actress mortified to name wrong Best Picture. Has Faye Dunaway with herself? #Oscars
Liberals want to rule the world and they cannot even run an awards show. Total buffoons. These are the same people who think their political opinions are such gold, we just have to hear them.