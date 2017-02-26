Oscars Mistake Moonlight
Oscars 2017 Stunner: La La Land Mistakenly Named Best Picture; Moonlight Actual Winner

In a stunning and unprecedented gaffe, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture by co-presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway at Sunday’s 89th annual Academy Awards instead of the actual winner, Moonlight.

The glitch was discovered shortly after Team La La Land had taken to the stage to accept the trophy, prompting one of the movie’s producers, Jordan Horowitz, to walk to the microphone and declare Moonlight the true victor.

“I’m sorry. There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture,” Horowitz announced to the shocked crowd. “This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.” 

“Personally I blame Steve Harvey for this,” host Jimmy Kimmel joked, referring to the epic fail at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant in which Harvey crowned the wrong winner.

Beatty then stepped up to the mic to explain that he had been handed the Best Actress card in error. “I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La land,” he told the stunned audience. “That’s why I took such a long look at [co-presenter] Faye. I wasn’t trying to be funny.”

Moonlight writer/director Barry Jenkins eventually made it to the stage and confirmed that his film had indeed prevailed over La La Land. “It is true,” he announced. “It’s not fake. We’ve been on the road with these guys for so long. That was so gracious and generous of them. My love to La La Land. My love to everybody.”

38 Comments
  1. N says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:21 PM

    I just turned back to the channel when that happened. Holy **** crazy. Congrats guys

    Reply
    • GregJ. says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:42 PM

      Literally shocked. Couldn’t believe. Congrats to Moonlight though. Great movie I was rooting for Hidden Figures, LaLa Land is over rated to me.

      Reply
  2. Shru says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:24 PM

    Wow this was amazing. I mean a mix up, especially for best picture has never happened before and it made the whole show worth it!

    Best Oscars ever

    Reply
  3. z says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:24 PM

    Person in charge of handing out those envelopes to the presenters would be in big trouble

    Reply
  4. Big Mike says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:25 PM

    Whoever handed them the wrong card to read is looking for a new job right about now.

    Reply
  5. Drewer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:26 PM

    How do you read the wrong name when there is only one name on the card? Next year all presenters needs to pass an eye exam before they’re allowed on stage. Good job for Jimmy with a Steve Harvey jab in there. How awkward.

    Reply
    • Drewer says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:27 PM

      Oh I didn’t know there were multiple cards, silly mean I always thought the accountants made up the envelopes.

      Reply
    • CK3 says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:28 PM

      They were given the wrong card. It was for Emma Stone’s La La Land win so it said Emma Stone – La La Land. As such Beatty was stunned and said nothing, he showed Dunaway who announced La La Land, not noticing the mistake. Had Isabelle Huppert won, and this had occured, they would have announced Elle.

      Reply
    • CMG says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:29 PM

      Apparently, Beatty/Dunaway read the name on the card they were handed; unfortunately, it was the card for Best Leading Actress, not Best Film.Sounds like someone offstage was responsible, not the presenters. It’s not clear who though.

      Reply
    • Paige says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:32 PM

      He was given the wrong card. Did you read the article?

      Reply
      • Robin says:
        February 26, 2017 at 9:53 PM

        I wonder if the person who handed him the card was the same person Mariah Carey blamed for her bad New Years Eve performance?is the Ocars produced by Dick Clark Productions?

        Reply
    • Kay says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:53 PM

      Faye Runaway is to blame. Warren Beatty thought something was wrong and hesitated. Faye then grabbed the card from him and read what was on it, not catching the Emma Stone part. Apparently, she thought Warren was too stupid to read it. If she had been more patient, this wouldn’t have happened. I noticed she made hasty exit after they discovered the mistake.

      Reply
  6. Joey says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:26 PM

    All I have to say is thank the Flying Spaghetti Monster that Blah Blah Land didn’t win.

    Reply
  7. mrx says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:28 PM

    u had one job lol

    Reply
  8. Big Cheddar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:29 PM

    Is Price Watershouse Coopers still the accounting firm for this Oscars? If so, was this payback for last year’s Oscar joke? Did they just lose a huge client on live tv?

    Reply
  9. Lola says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:30 PM

    Well that was awkward. But bravo to everyone for handling it with class an grace.

    Reply
  10. dan says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:31 PM

    Staged.

    Reply
  11. Jillian says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:31 PM

    I don’t think it’s fair to say Warren Beatty made a mistake… Seems like it wasn’t his fault and he didn’t actually announce it qrong

    Reply
    • CK3 says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:36 PM

      Faye Dunaway was the one who read the name. Beatty’s only mistake was not stopping the show when he noticed the issue and tbh that shouldn’t be on him.

      Reply
  12. Jill says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:33 PM

    At first, I thought it was a joke. A play on what happened with Steve Harvey @ Miss Universe last year. After that fiasco, the right thing for the Academy to do would be to award “Best Picture” to BOTH movies. They won’t, but they should.

    Reply
  13. Mel says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:34 PM

    I can’t stop laughing hahahahha. I honestly feel bad for everyone involve so but like what??? This is honestly funny!

    Reply
  14. GuessWhat says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:37 PM

    What an EPIC disaster.

    Reply
  15. Big Cheddar says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:43 PM

    As awkward as thet was, at least they figured it out before the broadcast ended and the Moonlight crew got a chance to get onstage and give their thank yous. Also, it was an unforgettable moment, so they’ll forever be an oscar trivia question!

    Reply
  16. T.W.S.S. says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:44 PM

    As Captain Holt would say, “hot damn!”

    Reply
  17. Lyn says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:47 PM

    SMH…Beatty so concerned about giving his damn 2 cents on his political schtick, that he did not pay attention that the envelope said “best actress”, not “best movie”..if he had a brain cell he would then had one of the most memorable Oscar moments holding up the announcement and TV air time to have correctly asked for the CORRECT envelope from the back stage personnel..instead, he came off as a buffoon…class act from LaLa Land cast.

    Reply
  18. william says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:48 PM

    I guess this kind of proves that these shows are rigged.

    Reply
    • R says:
      February 26, 2017 at 9:56 PM

      How exactly? They always have two of the same winning envelopes for each category. Someone gave the wrong category envelope to the presenters. How is that “rigged”? A dumb mistake, but a mistake nonetheless.

      Reply
  19. marge201 says:
    February 26, 2017 at 9:49 PM

    I loved Hidden Figures so much. I wanted it to win everything!!!

    Reply
  20. bob corr says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:06 PM

    Accident? He was in Reds, do I have to spell this out people?

    Reply
  21. Eva LePelley (@Evie7808) says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:13 PM

    This Oscar show was one of the best in years! Even before the mix up I thought the show was running really smoothly. Jimmie Kimmel did a fabulous job tonite and he should be commended. Now to the mistake, wow that had to have been one of the most awkward things to watch besides Kanye taking the stage at the VMA’s and stealing Taylor Swift’s thunder. I have always thought that La La Land was over rated and they didn’t deserve all the attention. Im glad Moonlight won the award tonite for Best Picture. Kudos to them! We will be talking about the Big Mistake for awhile! lol

    Reply
  22. Susan Mazzocc says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:18 PM

    Hollywood will probably blame the Russians

    Reply
  23. Susan Mazzocc says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:20 PM

    Hollywood will blame Russians

    Reply
  24. John Davies says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:21 PM

    Concern over Actress mortified to name wrong Best Picture. Has Faye Dunaway with herself? #Oscars

    Reply
  25. peter lord says:
    February 26, 2017 at 10:29 PM

    Liberals want to rule the world and they cannot even run an awards show. Total buffoons. These are the same people who think their political opinions are such gold, we just have to hear them.

    Reply
