Doubt Cancelled After 2 Episodes, to Be Replaced by Beyond Borders

CBS is removing all Doubt from its primetime lineup.
The Katherine Heigl legal drama has been yanked off the schedule after just two airings, TVLine has learned. In its place, CBS will air Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10/9c. (Next Wednesday, a Bull rerun will air in Doubt‘s former timeslot.)
With an all-star cast including Heigl, Laverne Cox and Dule Hill, Doubt was one of the higher-profile shows debuting this midseason. But its Feb. 16 premiere only drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below timeslot predecessor Code Black‘s sophomore average. (TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”)
In Week 2, it dropped 25 percent, to 4 mil and a 0.6. Beyond Borders, meanwhile, averaged a solid 6 million viewers and around a 1.0 rating with its last few outings last spring.
Heigl is still best known for her six seasons as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC medical hit Grey’s Anatomy, but Doubt is her second failed network series in less than three years: NBC’s State of Affairs, which starred Heigl as a CIA analyst in charge of assembling the President’s daily briefing, lasted just 13 episodes during the 2014-15 season.
Will you miss Doubt? Or are you more excited to see Beyond Borders return? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.
That was fast. it just started too low to go on but I thought they might have given it acouple of more weeks
Right? I’m disappointed that Dule Hill won’t be on my screen but hopefully that absence won’t last long.
Ballers should be back in June or July, hope he’s still in it
Yikes. Kinda starting to feel bad for Heigl.
Never!!!!
You shouldn’t. She did this to herself…thinking she was so much better than the rest of the cast on Grey’s. She never should have done what she did. She got too high in the head and this is the result. You reap what you sew.
You people seriously need a life. You’re acting like this woman has personally victimized you. This happened several years ago now. She made professional mistakes. You act like you’re all perfect and saintly and never made mistakes in your life. It’s human nature. We are flawed beings. Anyone with eyes can see that her career has clearly been affected by it and is not the same as it once was. She’s clearly trying to move on and learning from her mistakes and trying not to repeat them. Networks and film still keep hiring her and actors still work with her, so clearly they can recognize that she is very talented and she was one of the best parts of Grey’s Anatomy’s first few seasons. What’s preventing you from moving on?
Are they going to at least put all the episodes on cbs access?
How could CBS so stupid?? I found that to be one of the most entertaining shows I can find on any channel. On believable!
Unbelievable that is
Yikes. I would say I felt bad for Dule and Laverne but they at least have Ballers and OITNB, respectively.
Did Ballers get renewed? I only saw a couple episodes of season 2 at most
Yikes and CBS always tries to lets its shows find its way.
I really liked it…2 airings is not enough!! No wonder the majority of people don’t want to watch regular TV anymore!!
She’s TV poison now. Ratings were awful — below Code Black. So I repeat, RENEW CODE BLACK!
Very disappointed. Really liked the show and felt it could do well. I’m a Katherine fan! I am excited about beyond borders but from what I understood it was slated to return March 1 although I couldn’t find it up on my t.v. In Canada. So overall I’m sad :(
I called this yesterday. Didn’t expect it so soon though.
Again, they have to stop trying to force Katherine Heigl on us.
How embarrassing.
I feel bad
Wow – Kathryn Heigl, the kiss of death.
Its because they cast her in it. Thats why i didnt watch,
Absolutely ridiculous – so tired of new shows getting shut down way too early in the process! If you like a show, there is hardly any time to spread the word before they yank it off the air. I am sick and tired of getting invested in a show and never getting any closure! It’s about time to cancel the satellite and just watch Netflix, etc.
Better that they cancel it after two episodes rather than waiting until,you really get invested and you are stuck wondering g if the guy bleeding out on the floor lived.
Crappy show. Even so that was fast.
That was very fast especially in today’s tv climate where it seems shows are getting a little more time.
OMG are you kidding.
I thought it was a good show. Really didn’t give it a chance. Good thing NBC didn’t yank Cheers or Friends after two episodes because of poor ratings.
They can put it on Saturdays, along with Ransom.
Damn! I love Katherine Heigl but she just can’t catch a break. Now I wonder how Sarah Shahi’s Drew would have done, I think Doubt was picked up instead of that show.
Turned it off 10 minutes into the first episode.
Good Lord, not even a chance for character development?? Seems like everything is geared towards the 18-49 age group not the 50+ I thought it actually held promise. Disappointed in CBS…again!