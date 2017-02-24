Doubt Cancelled After 2 Episodes, to Be Replaced by Beyond Borders

CBS is removing all Doubt from its primetime lineup.

The Katherine Heigl legal drama has been yanked off the schedule after just two airings, TVLine has learned. In its place, CBS will air Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, beginning Wednesday, March 8 at 10/9c. (Next Wednesday, a Bull rerun will air in Doubt‘s former timeslot.)

With an all-star cast including Heigl, Laverne Cox and Dule Hill, Doubt was one of the higher-profile shows debuting this midseason. But its Feb. 16 premiere only drew 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below timeslot predecessor Code Black‘s sophomore average. (TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”)

In Week 2, it dropped 25 percent, to 4 mil and a 0.6. Beyond Borders, meanwhile, averaged a solid 6 million viewers and around a 1.0 rating with its last few outings last spring.

Heigl is still best known for her six seasons as Dr. Izzie Stevens on the ABC medical hit Grey’s Anatomy, but Doubt is her second failed network series in less than three years: NBC’s State of Affairs, which starred Heigl as a CIA analyst in charge of assembling the President’s daily briefing, lasted just 13 episodes during the 2014-15 season.

