Ratings: NCIS, Bones Eye Series Lows

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 14.7 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to mark a series low.
Leading out of that, Bull (10.6 mil/1.3) was steady, while New Orleans (9.4 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth.
Elsewhere….
FOX | New Girl (2.3 mil/1.0) ticked up, the newly renewed The Mick (2.4 mil/0.9) dipped and Bones (2.89 mil/0.7) ticked down to match its all-time demo low.
THE CW | The Flash (2.8 mil/1.0) and Legends (1.7 mil/0.6) both dipped.
NBC | The Wall (5.9 mil/1.4) was steady with its winter finale, while This Is Us (9.4 mil/2.5) and Chicago Fire (7.1 mil/1.6) each ticked up.
ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) and that outstanding Agents of SHIELD (2.06 mil/0.6, average TVLine reader grade “A”) were steady, American Housewife (5.2 mil/1.4) dipped and the others ticked up.
Flash, Aos, and Legends gave some of their best episodes, and they all dropped. Wowza that sucks.
Agents of SHIELD was off the wall fantastic last night!!!
This Is Us continues to have one of its best episodes in recent memory since the pilot and always binge worthy.
Are they going to release soundtrack for This Is Us? If yes, then when will it be available?
Bones with those CW numbers. The show lasted too long, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the actors’ next projects will be.
Between Buffy, Angel, and Bones having fairly good runs David B. has been on the air for over 20 years straight. What a run.
Bishop, on NCIS, is my least favorite character. Bland, unsympathetic. Would be fine if she left.