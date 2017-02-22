Ratings: NCIS, Bones Eye Series Lows

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 14.7 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to mark a series low.

Leading out of that, Bull (10.6 mil/1.3) was steady, while New Orleans (9.4 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth.

RELATEDNCIS’ Emily Wickersham Mulls Bishop’s Fate — and a Promotion for [Spoiler]??

Elsewhere….

FOX | New Girl (2.3 mil/1.0) ticked up, the newly renewed The Mick (2.4 mil/0.9) dipped and Bones (2.89 mil/0.7) ticked down to match its all-time demo low.

RELATEDBones EP on Booth/Brennan’s Future Post-Sully, Nixing Betrayal Scenario

THE CW | The Flash (2.8 mil/1.0) and Legends (1.7 mil/0.6) both dipped.

RELATEDThe Flash Recap: Welcome to the Jungle

NBC | The Wall (5.9 mil/1.4) was steady with its winter finale, while This Is Us (9.4 mil/2.5) and Chicago Fire (7.1 mil/1.6) each ticked up.

RELATEDThis Is Us EPs and Ron Cephas Jones on William’s Emotional Trip to Memphis

ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) and that outstanding Agents of SHIELD (2.06 mil/0.6, average TVLine reader grade “A”) were steady, American Housewife (5.2 mil/1.4) dipped and the others ticked up.

VIDEOSAgents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Shocker: [Spoiler]’s Return Confirmed

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.