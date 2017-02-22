NCIS Season 14 Ratings Low
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: NCIS, Bones Eye Series Lows

By /

CBS’ NCIS this Tuesday drew 14.7 million total viewers and a 1.6 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to mark a series low.

Leading out of that, Bull (10.6 mil/1.3) was steady, while New Orleans (9.4 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere….

FOX | New Girl (2.3 mil/1.0) ticked up, the newly renewed The Mick (2.4 mil/0.9) dipped and Bones (2.89 mil/0.7) ticked down to match its all-time demo low.

THE CW | The Flash (2.8 mil/1.0) and Legends (1.7 mil/0.6) both dipped.

NBC | The Wall (5.9 mil/1.4) was steady with its winter finale, while This Is Us (9.4 mil/2.5) and Chicago Fire (7.1 mil/1.6) each ticked up.

ABC | The Middle (6.3 mil/1.5) and that outstanding Agents of SHIELD (2.06 mil/0.6, average TVLine reader grade “A”) were steady, American Housewife (5.2 mil/1.4) dipped and the others ticked up.

7 Comments
  1. Goldenvibefan says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Flash, Aos, and Legends gave some of their best episodes, and they all dropped. Wowza that sucks.

    Reply
  2. Cynthia says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    Agents of SHIELD was off the wall fantastic last night!!!

    Reply
  3. Kevin says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:48 AM

    This Is Us continues to have one of its best episodes in recent memory since the pilot and always binge worthy.

    Reply
  4. A says:
    February 22, 2017 at 8:53 AM

    Are they going to release soundtrack for This Is Us? If yes, then when will it be available?

    Reply
  5. T.W.S.S. says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:20 AM

    Bones with those CW numbers. The show lasted too long, but I’m looking forward to seeing what the actors’ next projects will be.

    Reply
    • Ray says:
      February 22, 2017 at 9:35 AM

      Between Buffy, Angel, and Bones having fairly good runs David B. has been on the air for over 20 years straight. What a run.

      Reply
  6. Csr says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:33 AM

    Bishop, on NCIS, is my least favorite character. Bland, unsympathetic. Would be fine if she left.

    Reply
