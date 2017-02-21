Ratings: Timeless Closes Freshman Season With 3-Week Highs

Timless Ratings Renewed Cancelled
NBC’s Timeless clocked out on Monday night with 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 10 percent and two tenths to hit three-week highs and equal its best demo number since Dec. 12.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-,” while the on-the-bubble freshman drama is enjoying the best “KEEP” results (95 percent) of our several Keep or Cut polls thus far.

Opening NBC’s night, the American Ninja Warrior special did 5.2 mil and a 1.4, compared to Celeb Apprentice‘s average of 4 mil/1.1.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 24: Legacy (4.4 mil/1.0) and APB (3.8 mil/0.8) each slipped 15 percent and two tenths.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.24 mil/0.7) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, while Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | The Bachelor (7.9 mil/2.5) and bubble drama Quantico (2.6 mil/0.7) each ticked up.

CBS | Scorpion (7.1 mil/1.2) and Broke Girls (5.8 mil/1.2) were steady, everyone else ticked down.

9 Comments
  1. Kevin says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    Last night’s season finale of Timeless was totally awesome and the shocking twist at the end blew me away and I was like OH…MY…GOD!! #RenewTimeless

    Reply
  2. GuessWhat says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:32 AM

    I watched the full season. I am ok with renewal or not. It’s just ok. Those #s are pretty weak.

    Reply
  3. Jennifer says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:35 AM

    Please tell me this is a good sign for Timeless?!?!?!?

    Reply
  4. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:41 AM

    I’m loving 24:Legacy. I’m a huge Jack Bauer fan but it’s kind of nice to see a different cast with the same energy as the original.

    Reply
  5. Asia says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:46 AM

    I was hoping for a 1.0, 1.1, or 1.2 but compared to the ratings from the last two episodes I’ll take it. NBC renew this show. I haven’t seen anything on your lineup that is as fun and exciting as this show is. Seriously, who asked for a Taken tv show?

    Reply
  6. Daisy says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:47 AM

    24 is good and solidly lives up to the original. APB on the other hand is sadly losing my interest. I want to like it but it’s like Pure Genius for cops but without the charm. Disappointing.

    Reply
  7. Jo says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:49 AM

    I think NBC made a mistake not putting timeless on at a more family friendly time. Some of the stories would go along with or be extensions to the history kids are learning about in school. I don’t think it would be good for young elementary kids because it did have violence which can be scary for them.

    Reply
  8. Billy meacham says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:56 AM

    I don’t mind if NBC renews timeless for another 16 episode season at least it’s better than having a 22 episode season with filler episodes

    Reply
