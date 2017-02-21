Ratings: Timeless Closes Freshman Season With 3-Week Highs

NBC’s Timeless clocked out on Monday night with 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, rising 10 percent and two tenths to hit three-week highs and equal its best demo number since Dec. 12.

TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-,” while the on-the-bubble freshman drama is enjoying the best “KEEP” results (95 percent) of our several Keep or Cut polls thus far.

Opening NBC’s night, the American Ninja Warrior special did 5.2 mil and a 1.4, compared to Celeb Apprentice‘s average of 4 mil/1.1.

Elsewhere….

FOX | 24: Legacy (4.4 mil/1.0) and APB (3.8 mil/0.8) each slipped 15 percent and two tenths.

THE CW | Supergirl (2.24 mil/0.7) dipped 10 percent and a tenth, while Jane the Virgin (1.1 mil/0.4) was steady.

ABC | The Bachelor (7.9 mil/2.5) and bubble drama Quantico (2.6 mil/0.7) each ticked up.

CBS | Scorpion (7.1 mil/1.2) and Broke Girls (5.8 mil/1.2) were steady, everyone else ticked down.

