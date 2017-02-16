Grey's Anatomy's Marika Dominczyk Dissects That 'Hot' Arizona-Eliza Scene

The following story contains spoilers about this week’s Grey’s Anatomy. Proceed at your own peril.

We can’t be sure but we think Arizona and Eliza just went to first base without actually going to first base.

In Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy, Arizona (literally) peeked under her new colleague’s hood and (also, literally) grabbed hold of her horn wire — and it was arguably the pair’s most intimate moment to date. Even Eliza’s portrayer, Marika Dominczyk, admits with a laugh that her onscreen crush’s sudden swing into grease-monkey territory was “kind of hot,” adding that she and co-star Jessica Capshaw “laughed so much about that. I said to her, ‘Wow, since when did you know how to work on cars?’ You find out something new every day on this show.”

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy Debate: Did DeLuca Get Shafted as Well as Beaten Up?

All joking aside, the duo’s latest parking-lot encounter represented something of a turning point. “Arizona extended a little bit of an olive branch to Eliza, and she didn’t have to do that,” Dominczyk says. “It was a nice little crack-the-door-open moment.”

The scene came at the end of a rollercoaster day for Minnick that initially showcased a lighter, gentler side of the steely doc (that Stephanie hug!) before tragedy struck in the operating room when she lost her first young patient. “When I read [the script] I was so blown away,” the actress recalls. “And I was so thankful at the opportunity to peel the layers back and show a more vulnerable side to her.”

RELATEDGrey’s Anatomy, Scandal and HTGAWM Renewed for 2017-18 Season

As Dominczyk notes, “It’s the first time you realize, ‘Oh, she’s a person,’ instead of being this hard ass who just bosses everybody around.”

Back to the Arizona-Eliza of it all, the Grey’s newbie teases that their nascent relationship will remain “complicated,” adding, “There are lots of peaks and valleys coming.”