Ratings: Doubt Debuts Below Code Black With a 0.8, Lethal Weapon Rises

CBS’ Doubt debuted on Wednesday night to 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below time slot predecessor Code Black‘s season premiere (6.4 mil/1.2), finale (6.1 mil/0.9) and sophomore average (6 mil/1.0).

It also landed below the final rating for Katherine Heigl’s State of Affairs (4.5 mil/1.0), which almost exactly two years ago led out of the previous Celeb Apprentice finale. TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”

Opening the Eye’s night, Hunted (5.4 mil/1.2) was steady, while Criminal Minds‘ “course changer” (7.3 mil/1.3) ticked up 10 percent and a tenth from last week’s series lows.

Elsewhere…

THE CW | Arrow (1.67 mil/0.6) and The 100 (1.07 mil/0.4) each added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.

ABC | Goldbergs (6.5 mil/1.8) and black-ish (5.3 mil/1.5) were steady, Speechless (5.6 mil/1.5) and Match Game (3.5 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth and Modern Family (6.9 mil/2.0) slipped 13 percent.

NBC | Bubble drama Blindspot (4.3 mil/0.9) dipped to hit and match series lows. SVU (6.2 mil/1.5) also ticked down, while Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.3) was steady.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) rose a tenth, while Star (4.1 mil/1.2) ticked down.

