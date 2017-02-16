Doubt Ratings Premiere
Courtesy of CBS

Ratings: Doubt Debuts Below Code Black With a 0.8, Lethal Weapon Rises

By /

CBS’ Doubt debuted on Wednesday night to 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below time slot predecessor Code Black‘s season premiere (6.4 mil/1.2), finale (6.1 mil/0.9) and sophomore average (6 mil/1.0).

It also landed below the final rating for Katherine Heigl’s State of Affairs (4.5 mil/1.0), which almost exactly two years ago led out of the previous Celeb Apprentice finale. TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”

Opening the Eye’s night, Hunted (5.4 mil/1.2) was steady, while Criminal Minds‘ “course changer” (7.3 mil/1.3) ticked up 10 percent and a tenth from last week’s series lows.

Elsewhere…

THE CW | Arrow (1.67 mil/0.6) and The 100 (1.07 mil/0.4) each added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.

ABC | Goldbergs (6.5 mil/1.8) and black-ish (5.3 mil/1.5) were steady, Speechless (5.6 mil/1.5) and Match Game (3.5 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth and Modern Family (6.9 mil/2.0)  slipped 13 percent.

NBC | Bubble drama Blindspot (4.3 mil/0.9) dipped to hit and match series lows. SVU (6.2 mil/1.5) also ticked down, while Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.3) was steady.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) rose a tenth, while Star (4.1 mil/1.2) ticked down.

26 Comments
  1. Dave says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:15 AM

    Oh well. I quite enjoyed Doubt but I guess I can remove it from my DVR now. A 0.8 will get it pulled sooner rather than later so not gonna waste the space. Bummed.

    Reply
  2. pickles says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:17 AM

    Some people are just tired of TV and Hollywood. All ratings are down from last week and from last year.

    Reply
  3. Steve says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:19 AM

    I guess networks refuse to understand that many viewers dislike Katherine Heigl.

    Reply
  4. Chris says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:19 AM

    Damn thought it would premier bad but not that bad no chance it gets another season. Heigl is tv show poison.

    Reply
  5. Wrstlgirl says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    I’ll admit I’m kind of happy about this because I want Code Black to be renewed for another season.

    Reply
  6. steven says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    AND MAY WE PRESENT, ANOTHER HEIGL FLOP!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  7. Brock Hard says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:31 AM

    There is no DOUBT there will be more kitty litter commercials in Heigl’s future.

    Reply
  8. Simon says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:41 AM

    I don’t think the low ratings for Doubt have anything to do with Heigl. People absolutely love Haley Atwell but nobody tuned in for her new show. Network TV just ain’t where it’s at right now. Look at all the other new shows that premiered on network tv this far, all very low debuts.

    Reply
    • Chris says:
      February 16, 2017 at 9:01 AM

      Hayley atwells show still premiered better than heigls, so it’s safe to assume since they premiered in the same season that heigl is the factor in the ratings being lower than atwells show

      Reply
  9. kmw says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:42 AM

    Good for Lethal Weapon a steady performer for FOX and even Star is doing ok Both should be back next season. ABC did fine but then go to CBS wow. Good that CM went up but even I didn’t think Doubt would premiere that bad. Yikes. And NBC didn’t seem to have a good night either

    Reply
  10. Rachel says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:43 AM

    Why won’t fox frakkin renew lethal weapon already?!?!

    Reply
  11. The Beach says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:44 AM

    It’s the Heigl Curse.

    Reply
  12. Luis Roman says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:45 AM

    Please, someone, anyone, rescue Dule Hill!

    Reply
  13. gonzosgirrl (@gonzosgirrl) says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    I love having Dule Hill on my tv, but for me, Katherine Heigl is unwatchable. I only hope this bodes well for a Code Black renewal! Best medical drama currently on the air.

    Please get Dule another show!!!

    Reply
  14. David Hess says:
    February 16, 2017 at 8:59 AM

    Maybe Katharine Heigl should try joining the Dynasty reboot on The CW, a 0.8 would be a hit on that network, just ask Supergirl.

    Reply
  15. Kevin says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:01 AM

    Looks like Doubt is going to be another failed series for Katherine Heigl (remember State of Affairs on NBC?).

    Reply
  16. herman1959 says:
    February 16, 2017 at 9:02 AM

    Hopefully the writers are working on a satisfying end to Blindspot. I stopped watching at the end of the first season, but I might return to see them tie up the mystery of the tattoos.

    Reply
