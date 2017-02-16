Ratings: Doubt Debuts Below Code Black With a 0.8, Lethal Weapon Rises

CBS’ Doubt debuted on Wednesday night to 5.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, placing below time slot predecessor Code Black‘s season premiere (6.4 mil/1.2), finale (6.1 mil/0.9) and sophomore average (6 mil/1.0).
It also landed below the final rating for Katherine Heigl’s State of Affairs (4.5 mil/1.0), which almost exactly two years ago led out of the previous Celeb Apprentice finale. TVLine readers gave the legal sudser’s launch an average grade of “C+.”
Opening the Eye’s night, Hunted (5.4 mil/1.2) was steady, while Criminal Minds‘ “course changer” (7.3 mil/1.3) ticked up 10 percent and a tenth from last week’s series lows.
Elsewhere…
THE CW | Arrow (1.67 mil/0.6) and The 100 (1.07 mil/0.4) each added a handful of eyeballs while flat in the demo.
ABC | Goldbergs (6.5 mil/1.8) and black-ish (5.3 mil/1.5) were steady, Speechless (5.6 mil/1.5) and Match Game (3.5 mil/0.9) each dipped a tenth and Modern Family (6.9 mil/2.0) slipped 13 percent.
NBC | Bubble drama Blindspot (4.3 mil/0.9) dipped to hit and match series lows. SVU (6.2 mil/1.5) also ticked down, while Chicago PD (6.5 mil/1.3) was steady.
FOX | Lethal Weapon (6.3 mil/1.4) rose a tenth, while Star (4.1 mil/1.2) ticked down.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
Oh well. I quite enjoyed Doubt but I guess I can remove it from my DVR now. A 0.8 will get it pulled sooner rather than later so not gonna waste the space. Bummed.
Some people are just tired of TV and Hollywood. All ratings are down from last week and from last year.
I’m telling ya, TV will be GONE by end of April, May at latest. Everyone here has signed up for paper routes.
TV won’t be gone but maybe broadcast TV. We cut the cord last month and are loving our original programming on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.
He was being sarcastic 👀😜
I guess networks refuse to understand that many viewers dislike Katherine Heigl.
Wow. Man she made a huge mistake leaving Greys, she could have done both tv and movies.
Damn thought it would premier bad but not that bad no chance it gets another season. Heigl is tv show poison.
She is now. Loved her on Grey’s.
I did too she was very good as izzie
I’ll admit I’m kind of happy about this because I want Code Black to be renewed for another season.
My thought exactly. I, too, hope for a Code Black renewal.
AND MAY WE PRESENT, ANOTHER HEIGL FLOP!!!!!!!!!
HAHHAHA LOVE you comment!
There is no DOUBT there will be more kitty litter commercials in Heigl’s future.
I don’t think the low ratings for Doubt have anything to do with Heigl. People absolutely love Haley Atwell but nobody tuned in for her new show. Network TV just ain’t where it’s at right now. Look at all the other new shows that premiered on network tv this far, all very low debuts.
Hayley atwells show still premiered better than heigls, so it’s safe to assume since they premiered in the same season that heigl is the factor in the ratings being lower than atwells show
Good for Lethal Weapon a steady performer for FOX and even Star is doing ok Both should be back next season. ABC did fine but then go to CBS wow. Good that CM went up but even I didn’t think Doubt would premiere that bad. Yikes. And NBC didn’t seem to have a good night either
Why won’t fox frakkin renew lethal weapon already?!?!
It’s the Heigl Curse.
Please, someone, anyone, rescue Dule Hill!
And bring back psych !
I love having Dule Hill on my tv, but for me, Katherine Heigl is unwatchable. I only hope this bodes well for a Code Black renewal! Best medical drama currently on the air.
Please get Dule another show!!!
Maybe Katharine Heigl should try joining the Dynasty reboot on The CW, a 0.8 would be a hit on that network, just ask Supergirl.
Looks like Doubt is going to be another failed series for Katherine Heigl (remember State of Affairs on NBC?).
Hopefully the writers are working on a satisfying end to Blindspot. I stopped watching at the end of the first season, but I might return to see them tie up the mystery of the tattoos.