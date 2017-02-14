Supergirl's Chris Wood Previews Mon-El vs. Mr. Mxyzptlk: 'He Hates That This Guy Wants Kara to Marry Him'

By /

It sounds like Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) will more than make up for this week’s interrupted moment between Kara and Mon-El.

Notorious DC prankster Mr. Mxyzptlk turns National City upside down and inside out as he wreaks magic havoc in an attempt to woo the Girl of Steel. Of course, there’s one small development he isn’t taking into consideration: Kara’s already been wooed!

“Mon-El hates this guy,” Chris Wood tells TVLine of the tongue-twisting baddie (played by Once Upon a Time in Wonderland‘s Peter Gadiot). “He hates that he’s ruined this moment where they’re finally going to connect, and he hates even more that this guy wants Kara to marry him and is trying to manipulate the situation into making her almost feel like he has no choice.”

As seen in the ridiculously fun — and just plain ridiculous — promo for the episode, titled “Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk,” Mon-El eventually comes to blows with the magical menace. And there’s a lot more than just anger going into those punches.

“When he ends up fighting Mr. Mxyzptlk, he definitely has all of [those feelings for Kara] fueling his blows,” Wood says. “Every punch is filled with ‘Don’t touch her! She’s mine!'”

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the outrageous episode below.

24 Comments
  1. A says:
    February 14, 2017 at 2:59 PM

    This episode looks so fun! Can’t wait to watch it

  2. Tay Sch (@vausemankatic) says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:04 PM

    Mon el can go to hell WE JUST WANT SUPERCORP !!!

    • LK says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:12 PM

      Supercorp??

    • amy says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:16 PM

      not everyone mate. just chill out and relax. supercorp aint gonna happen so it would be better for your health if you stress less about it. just because its not canon doesn’t mean you can’t ship it just as hard. but also doesn’t mean you have to drag down other characters and ships. it’s people that like you that are making this fandom unbearable. just stick to what you like and don’t be an a**hole to people who like something else. it’s really not that difficult.

  3. Diz says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:10 PM

    “Don’t touch her, she’s mine!”???! That’s gross. That’s not romantic or passionate, that’s disturbing.

    • Diz says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:15 PM

      Following up with my comment, I’m extremely disappointed with supergirl this season. Mostly kara’s “storyline”.

    • LK says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:19 PM

      I doubt he actually says it like that.. but most guys wouldn’t want another guy hitting on their girl…. it’s the same for girls in the other direction.

  4. Phun says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:14 PM

    Looks like a funny episode. A jealous Mon-El. :)

  5. cogrady53 says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:14 PM

    Has Supergirl done an out and out comedy yet? This one looks like it could be fun.

    Mon-El is a bore! I’d rather see Kara be Super than all soppy with him. I’m guessing with the news Sorbo and Hatcher are from Daxam we have LOTS of Mon-El to come. Surely we all KNOW he’s the prince don’t we???? *groan*

    More Lena please :D

    • amy says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:21 PM

      I bet you wouldn’t mind if she was all “soppy” with lena though right?

      its so funny to me that all these lena fans complain about every little thing mon el does, yet if it was lena doing the exact same things you guys would be cheering. saying that mon el has taken over kara’s storyline, when 95% of supercorp shippers only care about lena, and how kara will make lena feel and like?? isn’t that exactly what you’re saying mon el is doing to kara’s storyline?

    • LK says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:26 PM

      Well it would be good for her to get some action.. and she does have more chemistry with him than she did with Jimmy last season… We know that it probably wont last past this season anyway as Mon-El shouldn’t be around for too long if they are sticking losely to what his comic book history is.

  6. Robert Dougherty says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    “he hates even more that this guy wants Kara to marry him and is trying to manipulate the situation into making her almost feel like he has no choice.” he says unaware that he wouldn’t have a job right now if that wasn’t the guiding principle/philosophy of Karamel and S2 in general.

  7. Mary says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:26 PM

    No Mon-El. She’s not “yours.”
    ——————–
    To me it seems more like – well you’re cute, know what it’s like to lose your world and everyone you know, have a lot of the same powers and are finally trying to act like a hero, and you don’t have a problem with my sister being gay, so okay I’ll date you, than Kara really being interested in Mon-El. She doesn’t really seem to want to date anybody, which is fine. Better actually than pushing a one-sided relationship on Kara.

  8. Rich Vaughn says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:28 PM

    The episode looks like it will have comedic elements. Can’t wait for it.

  9. lisa says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:29 PM

    looks like fun! Love Mon-El! Love Mon-El and Kara together, they have a fun chemistry!

    • Danny123 says:
      February 14, 2017 at 3:40 PM

      Your one of few who do. This was my favorite of the arrowverse till Mon el showed up. Now its the worst. Arrow is even better than this season.

  10. Jen says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:30 PM

    Looks like a funny episode! Good casting of Mr. Mxyzptlk. The entire supergirl cast is awesome, great at both comedy and drama! Thanks for this scoop from Chris! he’s such a fun addition to the show.

  11. Katy says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:32 PM

    I thought this was supposed to be the Alex/Maggie centric episode?……they are only going to get like 10 minutes aren’t they? Sigh.

  12. Brian says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:39 PM

    Gag me. I can’t f. stand Mon-El and how this forced romance is ruining Kara’s character.

  13. Superwoman says:
    February 14, 2017 at 3:45 PM

    I’m going to love this episode…finally I hope Kara and Mon El get together.
    This is going to be a super fun episode.

