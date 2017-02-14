Supergirl's Chris Wood Previews Mon-El vs. Mr. Mxyzptlk: 'He Hates That This Guy Wants Kara to Marry Him'

It sounds like Monday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) will more than make up for this week’s interrupted moment between Kara and Mon-El.

Notorious DC prankster Mr. Mxyzptlk turns National City upside down and inside out as he wreaks magic havoc in an attempt to woo the Girl of Steel. Of course, there’s one small development he isn’t taking into consideration: Kara’s already been wooed!

“Mon-El hates this guy,” Chris Wood tells TVLine of the tongue-twisting baddie (played by Once Upon a Time in Wonderland‘s Peter Gadiot). “He hates that he’s ruined this moment where they’re finally going to connect, and he hates even more that this guy wants Kara to marry him and is trying to manipulate the situation into making her almost feel like he has no choice.”

As seen in the ridiculously fun — and just plain ridiculous — promo for the episode, titled “Mr. & Mrs. Mxyzptlk,” Mon-El eventually comes to blows with the magical menace. And there’s a lot more than just anger going into those punches.

“When he ends up fighting Mr. Mxyzptlk, he definitely has all of [those feelings for Kara] fueling his blows,” Wood says. “Every punch is filled with ‘Don’t touch her! She’s mine!'”

Hit PLAY on the promo above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the outrageous episode below.