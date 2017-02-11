Vampire Diaries' Zach Roerig Recalls 'Surreal' Final Day on Set, Previews Matt's Fight to Save Mystic Falls

Zach Roerig‘s final day on the set of The Vampire Diaries was even “heavier” than he expected, the actor tells TVLine — partially because he didn’t know it was going to be his final day.

PHOTOSVampire Diaries Series Finale Wraps: ‘Tears,’ Cake and Photos From Everyone’s Last Day on Set

“My schedule actually changed at the last minute,” Roerig explains. “When the producers told me I’d be wrapping up, I was like, ‘Oh… Wow.'”

That said, Roerig and his castmates still had plenty of time to bask in the “surreal” glow of the series’ end while filming the last episode: “We were all giddy,” he recalls, “like we were back in high school. There was this electric buzz going around, knowing it was the last time we’d be out in the woods, or in the town, or wherever. There were definitely a lot of tears, I’ll say that.”

(Random bonus fact: Roerig says, rather proudly, that he did not have to rock a wig in this week’s flashback episode. “It may look like a wig,” he admits, “but it’s my own hair!”)

PHOTOSVampire Diaries First Look: Kai’s Back! Will He Undo Elena’s Curse?

As for what’s still to come for Matt in the final four episodes, Roerig alludes to his character’s ongoing dream of being a “hero” to his friends, adding that Matt is now “an integral key to saving everyone in Mystic Falls.”

And don’t worry him getting too close to the action, either. “Matt’s a Band-Aid,” Roerig reminds us. “He’s always going to be OK. I don’t know, and I don’t know why, but I trust him.”

RELATEDThe Vampire Diaries‘ Latest Death: Find Out When You’ll See Enzo Again

What are your hopes for the final four episodes? Drop ’em in a comment below.