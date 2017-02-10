TVD Recap: Scathed by the Bell

News of Enzo’s death quickly made the rounds atop Friday’s Vampire Diaries, allowing everyone to grieve in their own special way: Bonnie wept, Damon drank, and Stefan… got arrested?
Yes, because it wasn’t enough for Human Stefan to be emotionally punished for his latest Ripper spree, he was also legally punished. Thankfully,
Elle Woods Caroline swooped in to free him from police custody, then helped him save a single mother he left bleeding out in the woods. (I feel like Caroline Forbes is either the most forgiving person in the world, or she’s just in crazy denial about Stefan’s issues. Also, can we talk about how the series’ penultimate episode is called “We’re Planning a June Wedding”? I love it.)
Even after all of that, though, Mr. Hero Hair™ wasn’t quite out of the woods just yet. You see, Stefan becoming a human may have freed him from Cade’s contract, but his humanity also made him a tasty little treat for the hungry devil. And that’s where Damon came in: If he could deliver the Maxwell journal to his (old) boss, Cade would agree not to go all Swiper on Stefan’s soul.
But first, a history lesson (told via flashbacks while Matty Blue Eyes bled out on an operating table): Remember those dead witches Bonnie borrowed power from all those seasons ago? It turns out they were burned by hellfire released by the bell, sacrificing themselves to save the town. (Noble!) What’s more, the secret to stopping Cade is in the journal… which Damon totally made off with. And Cade threw into the fireplace. D’oh!
Fortunately, Damon remembered Sybil telling him about a secret back-up weapon (because of course there’s a secret back-up weapon) hidden deep within the vault. But just when he and Alaric were ready to hit the booze in celebration, along came… Kai?! (Confession: I let out an audible gasp when Chris Wood appeared on screen. Like, we already knew he’s in next week’s episode, but still.)
Speaking of surprises, Bonnie’s mom dropped in this week to help her daughter say goodbye to Enzo. And when I say “help,” I mean she straight-up lit Enzo’s body on fire because he was trying to reach out to Bonnie. “We need to close that door,” she told her daughter. “Whatever darkness you reached into is reaching back for you!”
(Am I the only one assuming that everyone is going to die at this point?!)
OK, enough from me: What’s your take on this week’s episode? Were you surprised by Kai’s return? And who do you think kidnapped Stefan? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.
Yay Kai! And I think Care is more in denial about his issues, if she can forgive him so easily. And I just saw the snynopsis of 8×15, let’s say it’s more of a trap than anything else, lol.
I actually clapped when I saw Kai, I was so happy! Next week looks great! I feel like whenever Caroline is around Stefan her personality just drops. 8X15…lol, I saw it too.
Oh my goodness, me too! Yes, I completely agree about Caroline. She was stellar last week and this week she was back to being an airhead, for lack of a better term. And yes, lol about 8×15!!
I hope Caroline is in denial because it’s disgusting that she’s forgiving him everything. I don’t care if he didn’t have his humanity on, he still did it and still has to face the consequences. If my best friends fiance did that and she defended him, we would never ever speak again. Let’s hope she finally wakes up.
I completely agree. It’s kinda like forgiving an alcoholic for a DUI or hit and run. He was drunk so it’s not his fault. He’ll get his comeuppance.
Thank God someone else agrees with me. This forgiveness/redemption thing they`re doing is insane. At what point is someone going to actually be held accountable, or at the very least acknowledge that what the other person did was horrifying? There is no way this can end with Caroline wanting to marry him, and if it does, I won`t know what to say.
Trust me, many people agree with us! It’s sickening how Stefan, and Damon for that matter get free passes. I hope they both get what’s coming to them. Poor Enzo and Tyler deserved better. Don’t worry about the wedding, check the synopsis for 8×15, they just released it, it made me feel better reading it.
where did you see 8×15 synopsis?
Where is the synopsis for 8/15? I just searched, but I can`t find it.
I knew this tiny streak of me liking the episodes was too good to be true. I hate to say it, but this episode flopped for me. The only good thing was Kai coming back at the end, so I can at least look forward to next week`s episode. There was so many problems in this episode.
1. Why was Stefan being human just treated as if it was no big deal? We didn`t really see him or anyone acknowledge it, and that felt so weird to me. If I was a vampire for over a hundred years and suddenly turned human, I would have a bigger reaction than that.
2. Does Damon not care that Enzo is dead? I know they weren`t the best of friends this season, but come on, another no reaction.
3. Why did no one question how Stefan was human without drinking all of Elena`s blood? Of all the plot holes this has to be one of the biggest, and I cannot forgive it. If someone want to try and explain it to me, you are more than welcome.
4. The flashbacks with Matt were strange and boring for me, and someone on another site said they thought this was angling for a Bonnie/Matt coupling. I hope not. It would be cool if Katherine was the one to have kidnapped Stefan, but since Nina is only coming back for the final, that`s probably not it. Maybe it`s Lexi. Who knows?
5. Caroline annoyed me this episode. At what point will these characters be held accountable? I don`t care if Stefan was a Ripper or under Cade`s control. It was still him. Just because he`s human, that doesn`t mean you can just sweep that all away. Same goes for Damon. Forgiveness and redemption can only go so far.
6. I didn`t enjoy Alaric this episode at all, and there`s not really a particular reason, either. I just didn`t.
Overall, this episode bored me, but I am excited for next week and excited to see Kai.
I could not agree more. You are right on point. The writing was sloppy and all over the place. The only thing I can say relating to the cure is that you only need so much blood to receive it; when Silas took it from Kat, he didn’t bleed her dry. But, I’m confused on how Stefan still has it in his bloodstream since he was hemorrhaging earlier from that stab wound. Giant plot hole, no pun intended.
I could have sworn Nadia said Silas needed all of Katherine`s blood to turn human, but either way, like you said, it was a plot hole.
Well if the entire free world has to forgive Damon(and I mean the entire canvas of the show) then I have no issue with them forgiving Stefan. If anyone has been the constant recipient of forgiveness and second chances, it’s Damon. Stefan would never be under the evil guidance of Cade if not for him. Stefan was once again sacrificed because of Damon. I don’t care how many wonderful Elena feels he was getting while his switch was off. Damon willing put the twitches in harms way and forced Stefan to chose between himself or innocent children. There was no backdoor for Stefan here. What we know of the Stefan character is that he will always try to do right in complicated circumstances. He would never sacrifice Caroline’s “children”.
Seriously….Stefan was just going to show up at Bonnie’s house! What a moron. I’m pretty sure he is the last person she’d want at her door.
Exactly! He should have went with someone or try first with a phonecall. I am interested in who kidnapped him though, maybe Lexi?
Anybody else feel that Enzo’s blood in that vial is going to come into play?
I just thought of that, and I think it might too. I`m not sure how, though.