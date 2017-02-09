Grey's Anatomy: Justin Chambers Talks That Hug, Teases Arrival of Jo's Ex

Ladies and gentleman, we officially have a new Grey’s Anatomy love triangle.

In this week’s episode, Alex pressed Andrew to reveal the real reason he dropped all the charges against him. And the doc eventually confessed that he did it not to relieve Alex of a two-year prison stint, but to spare Jo — the woman he very clearly is crushing on — any further suffering.

“It takes Alex a minute to sort figure things out, but, yeah, it looks like there might be a love triangle here,” attests Alex’s portrayer, Justin Chambers. “As I said before, look at her, she’s hot. Of course there [was] the possibility that he could find her attractive and maybe want to take her out on a date.”

Should Andrew decide to pursue a relationship with Jo — who, for the record, has not expressed reciprocal feelings for her secret admirer — it’s unclear if Alex would even put up much of a (figurative) fight. However, as Chambers notes, the episode-ending hug that Alex and Jo shared proves that “their souls are meant to be” connected.

“They didn’t verbalize anything, they just hugged and separated,” he adds of the extended embrace. “And I think that’s symbolic of where their relationship is right now. There’s just so much baggage.”

And more conflict looms on the horizon in the form of Jo’s MIA husband. For his part, Chambers will neither confirm nor deny the character’s possibly imminent arrival. “I can only tease that there’s a possibility,” he hedges. “It’ll be interesting to see how Alex will react [if and when he shows up]. Because he’s already in a lot of trouble.”