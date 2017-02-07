TVLine Items: Jennifer Finnigan Finds Salvation, Chuck Vet's Pilot and More

It’s the end of the world for Jennifer Finnigan.

The Tyrant actress will star in CBS’ summer event series Salvation, which explores what happens when an MIT grad student (Red Band Society‘s Charlie Rowe) and a tech superstar discover that an asteroid is just six months away from colliding with Earth.

Finnigan will play Pentagon Press Secretary Grace Darrow, whose world is turned upside down when she learns of the approaching doomsday scenario. The single mom struggles to keep the secret from the ones she loves and finds herself tested in ways she never imagined after joining the government’s secret task force to save humanity.

Extant scribes Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro penned the pilot script based on a story by Matt Wheeler, and will act as showrunners. Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Fringe) will serve as an executive producer alongside Heather Kadin (Scorpion) and Peter Lenkov (Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver).

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Chuck alum Ryan McPartlin has joined the cast of ABC’s untitled Reba McEntire-starring drama pilot, from executive producer Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), our sister site Deadline reports. McPartlin will play slick and handsome mayor Valentine French in the project about a sheriff (McEntire) who finds her red-state outlook challenged by a young FBI agent of Middle Eastern descent.

* Esai Morales (Criminal Minds, NYPD Blue) has booked a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Chief Lugo, a 30-year veteran of the force who’s doing his best to steer the CPD toward the new style of policing, per The Hollywood Reporter.

* Max Irons (The White Queen) will headline AT&T Audience Network’s straight-to-series drama Condor, inspired by the 1975 film Three Days of the Condor, Deadline reports. Irons will portray CIA analyst Joe Turner, who is modeled after Robert Redford’s character in the movie.

* Bosch Season 3 will premiere Friday, April 21 on Amazon Prime.