Bill O'Reilly Responds to Kremlin's Call for Putin Apology: Wait for It…

Bill O’Reilly is willing to apologize for calling Russian president Vladimir Putin “a killer”… just not anytime soon.

The Fox News host responded to calls from the Kremlin for him to apologize on Monday night’s edition of The O’Reilly Factor. With a grin, he told viewers, “I’m working on that apology, but it may take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023.” He also recommended the book iWar by Bill Gertz if viewers want to know more about Putin’s “violent history.”

O’Reilly’s reference to Putin as “a killer” came in an interview with President Donald Trump that aired during Fox’s pre-game Super Bowl coverage on Sunday, with O’Reilly asking Trump how he could respect Putin. Trump responded by shrugging off O’Reilly’s use of the word “killer,” saying America’s “got a lot of killers. What do you think, our country’s so innocent?”

“We consider such words from the Fox TV company to be unacceptable and insulting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters on Monday morning. “And honestly speaking, we would prefer to get an apology from such a respected TV company.”

Monday night’s O’Reilly Factor also included unseen footage from O’Reilly’s interview with Trump – an interview that the host crowed was “making headlines all over the world.” Well, certainly in Moscow, at least.