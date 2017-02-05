Stranger Things Season 2: Netflix Unveils Trailer, Premiere Date

Netflix officially kicked off Stranger Things‘ Season 2 marketing blitz Sunday.

During the second half of Super Bowl LI, the streamer unveiled the first trailer for the sci-fi phenom’s anticipated second season, and the 40-second promo is available for your (repeat) viewing pleasure above. The spot — which is bookended by ’80s homages (a commercial for Eleven’s beloved Eggos, a seriously creepy Close Encounters-ish doorway reveal) — also breaks a major piece of news: The new season won’t premiere until (ugh) Halloween 2017.

RELATEDStranger Things Promotes ‘Steve’ and ‘Will,’ Adds Mysterious Duo in Season 2

Much of Season 2 has been shrouded in secrecy, although a few details have trickled out. Here’s what we know: Mad About You‘s Paul Reiser and Lord of the Rings‘ Sean Astin have signed on for recurring roles, with the former playing a high-ranking member within the Department of Energy on a ‘clean-up’ assignment and the latter portraying a kindhearted former nerd who went to high school with Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour).

Additionally, Danish actress Linnea Berthelsen will play an emotionally damaged, magnetic young woman who suffered a great loss as a child. Although she does not live in Hawkins, she is mysteriously connected to the town’s supernatural events.

VIDEOSStranger Things‘ Steve Finally Meets His ‘Son,’ Parks and Rec’s Jean-Ralphio

Netflix also previously released a Season 2 cast pic that essentially confirmed that all of Season 1’s main players will be back for the nine-episode follow-up. And here’s the official logline: “A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

Press PLAY above and then hit the comments with your thoughts and theories about Season 2!