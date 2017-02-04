The Vampire Diaries' Latest Death: Find Out When You'll See [Spoiler] Again

We’ve got some good news for fans of The Vampire Diaries, particularly those still reeling from Friday’s major death.

Yes, Enzo St. John is dead. You saw Stefan rip out his heart, you saw his face turn grey, and you heard Bonnie scream in anguish. But that’s not the good news!

The good news is that you’ll be seeing Michael Malarkey again before the series wraps on March 10.

“I’ve gone in and done a couple bits here and there,” Malarkey told TVLine when asked about his involvement in the series finale. “It’s nice to be able to wrap this thing up the way they’ve done it, to know this is the end, and to do it justice.”

When we pressed Malarkey for his reaction to the end of Enzo’s story — at the time of the interview on Feb. 2, we didn’t know that story included death — the actor told us, “I kind of knew it was coming, how it all wraps up. Julie had talked to some of us beforehand, telling us some ideas, so I was prepared for either way it would go.”

He added, “It’s nice to come full circle with Julie [Plec] directing the last one, and bringing back some familiar faces. … I’m sure everyone is saying that it’s bittersweet, but it’s also just kind of sweet.”

It’s anyone’s guess how Enzo re-enters the picture, but he isn’t the only deceased character appearing in the finale; David Anders (John), Kayla Ewell (Vicki) and Michael Trevino (Tyler) have all been seen on set.

Your thoughts on Enzo’s untimely demise? Hopes for the finale? Drop ’em all in a comment below.