The Vampire Diaries' Latest Death: Find Out When You'll See [Spoiler] Again

We’ve got some good news for fans of The Vampire Diaries, particularly those still reeling from Friday’s major death.
Yes, Enzo St. John is dead. You saw Stefan rip out his heart, you saw his face turn grey, and you heard Bonnie scream in anguish. But that’s not the good news!
The good news is that you’ll be seeing Michael Malarkey again before the series wraps on March 10.
“I’ve gone in and done a couple bits here and there,” Malarkey told TVLine when asked about his involvement in the series finale. “It’s nice to be able to wrap this thing up the way they’ve done it, to know this is the end, and to do it justice.”
When we pressed Malarkey for his reaction to the end of Enzo’s story — at the time of the interview on Feb. 2, we didn’t know that story included death — the actor told us, “I kind of knew it was coming, how it all wraps up. Julie had talked to some of us beforehand, telling us some ideas, so I was prepared for either way it would go.”
He added, “It’s nice to come full circle with Julie [Plec] directing the last one, and bringing back some familiar faces. … I’m sure everyone is saying that it’s bittersweet, but it’s also just kind of sweet.”
It’s anyone’s guess how Enzo re-enters the picture, but he isn’t the only deceased character appearing in the finale; David Anders (John), Kayla Ewell (Vicki) and Michael Trevino (Tyler) have all been seen on set.
Your thoughts on Enzo’s untimely demise? Hopes for the finale? Drop ’em all in a comment below.
PISSED!
I have to be only one that wish for some kind time travel thing and stop Stephen from talking to Elena. And have them live their lives normally.
I do too. They ruined her life.
If this show ends with Delena and Steroline happiness at Bonnie’s expense in any way, I will never watch anything from Plec, Williamsom, or Dries ever again. Ever again.
I’m sure that will devastate them.
I’m not defending Dries completely but you do know that she left at the end of S7 and had no involvement in S8?
i’m still convinced that hell, or at least where cade comes from, is an actual place that our characters could potentially visit. we’ve seen that ringing the bell could open a portal long enough for cade to come through, so my guess is that this could mean the same for others who are there. and although they might not necessarily be deemed totally evil, all deceased characters who are coming back in the series finale could possibly be in hell, since they’ve all done questionable things at one point or another.
since nina is back, who’s to say katherine won’t be back either. and we know katherine and vicky (and georgie too, for that matter) all went to the same place; hell.
so my guess (and hope) is that in the end, they’ll be bale to free at least a few of them and bring them back.
now that bonnie’s got her magic again and kai is coming back, it’s definitely an option.
How do you know Kai is coming back?