Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Poised to Exit

Grey’s Anatomy will be down a doc when it returns next fall.
Sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Jerrika Hinton, who has played Dr. Stephanie Edwards since 2012, will not be back as a series regular in Season 14. The news was foreshadowed earlier this month when the actress landed a starring role in Alan Ball’s new HBO drama series.
Hinton was thisclose to exiting Grey’s Anatomy last spring when she was cast in the Shondaland comedy pilot Toast; at the time, she was in discussions to possibly take part in both shows via a reduction in her Grey’s role, but ABC eventually passed on the project and Hinton returned full-time to Grey’s.
It’s not known how Stephanie’s looming absence will be addressed on screen and if it will allow for Hinton to possibly return on a guest-star basis. Also, it’s worth noting that ABC has not formally renewed Grey’s for another season (although, as our 2017 Renewal Scorecard states, a 14th season is a sure thing.)
An ABC spokesperson declined to comment for this story.
Grey’s Anatomy has weathered its fair share of cast changes over its 13-year run. Patrick Dempsey and Sara Ramirez were the most recent high profile departures, with the former getting killed off in Season 11 and the latter making her final appearance in Season 12.
Are you bummed Hinton is checking out (at least as a series regular)? Hit the comments with your thoughts.
no one will miss her. she is the absolute worst
Jesus I almost had a heart attack when I read the headline. Thought it was going to say Justin Chambers
100% thought it was Justin Chambers. Still could be I suppose.
I thought the same thing, I almost didn’t want to click on it.
Good for Jerrika. Edward isn’t ,y face character at all but even I see how she’s not been giving a storyline as of late … if you don’t count being in between Amelia and Owen’s carousel of BS.
Thank God…she’s soooo boring!
Meh No loss
Bring back penny
A real shame. But I don’t blame her she’s talented and they have not been using her as much. This means that Jo is getting more screentime, that’s a shame because Camilla cannot act. I wish Jerrika the best of luck.
Whew! For a minute there I thought it was the guy in the bottom left hand corner of the picture 🙄
I’m disappointed. I was hoping the HBO show would have a different shooting schedule and she’d be able to do both.