Grey's Anatomy Season 14
Grey's Anatomy: [Spoiler] Poised to Exit

Grey’s Anatomy will be down a doc when it returns next fall.

Sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Jerrika Hinton, who has played Dr. Stephanie Edwards since 2012, will not be back as a series regular in Season 14. The news was foreshadowed earlier this month when the actress landed a starring role in Alan Ball’s new HBO drama series.

Hinton was thisclose to exiting Grey’s Anatomy last spring when she was cast in the Shondaland comedy pilot Toast; at the time, she was in discussions to possibly take part in both shows via a reduction in her Grey’s role, but ABC eventually passed on the project and Hinton returned full-time to Grey’s.

It’s not known how Stephanie’s looming absence will be addressed on screen and if it will allow for JERRIKA HINTONHinton to possibly return on a guest-star basis. Also, it’s worth noting that ABC has not formally renewed Grey’s for another season (although, as our 2017 Renewal Scorecard states, a 14th season is a sure thing.)

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment for this story.

Grey’s Anatomy has weathered its fair share of cast changes over its 13-year run. Patrick Dempsey and Sara Ramirez were the most recent high profile departures, with the former getting killed off in Season 11 and the latter making her final appearance in Season 12.

Are you bummed Hinton is checking out (at least as a series regular)? Hit the comments with your thoughts.

11 Comments
  1. a says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:50 PM

    no one will miss her. she is the absolute worst

    Reply
  2. Staci says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:50 PM

    Jesus I almost had a heart attack when I read the headline. Thought it was going to say Justin Chambers

    Reply
  3. Brynn says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:51 PM

    Good for Jerrika. Edward isn’t ,y face character at all but even I see how she’s not been giving a storyline as of late … if you don’t count being in between Amelia and Owen’s carousel of BS.

    Reply
  4. A. D. says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:51 PM

    Thank God…she’s soooo boring!

    Reply
  5. Fan says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:55 PM

    Meh No loss

    Reply
  6. Van says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:56 PM

    Bring back penny

    Reply
  7. Aimee says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:56 PM

    A real shame. But I don’t blame her she’s talented and they have not been using her as much. This means that Jo is getting more screentime, that’s a shame because Camilla cannot act. I wish Jerrika the best of luck.

    Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:56 PM

    Whew! For a minute there I thought it was the guy in the bottom left hand corner of the picture 🙄

    Reply
  9. s says:
    January 31, 2017 at 6:59 PM

    I’m disappointed. I was hoping the HBO show would have a different shooting schedule and she’d be able to do both.

    Reply
