Supernatural Preview: Prepare to Meet 'The Earliest Version of Cas to Date'

Supernatural dives deep into Castiel’s past in next Thursday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) to reveal a not-so-angelic side of the Winchesters’ pal.

RELATEDSupernatural Boss Previews Three ‘Really Strong’ Castiel-Heavy Episodes

“We’re seeing the earliest version of Cas to date,” Misha Collins told TVLine on location in Vancouver during a break from filming the hour last November.

“We just came from doing a scene in an old church where we are dealing with some of Cas’ old battalion mates from heaven,” the actor teases. “It’s interesting for him to rehash old memories, for sure.”

RELATEDThe CW Renews The Flash, Supernatural, Crazy Ex and 4 Others

Viewers will also get a glimpse into what the heavenly creature was like “before he was humanized a little bit,” star Jared Padalecki says.

As executive producer Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine, the angel “was part of the battalion that was watching Earth. He was the guy that harrowed Hell to rescue Dean Winchester. We established that, and now we’re taking a little twist on it and telling a lost story from his past that involves [guest star] Alicia Witt.”

RELATEDTimeless Enlists Supernatural Star Misha Collins as Eliot Ness

In the above photos, Cas comes face-to-face with Witt’s Lily Sunder, who has “a history with Castiel, and it’s not necessarily a positive history,” the actress shares. “There’s perhaps a bit of friction there,” she says — and that’s putting it mildly.

According to the official episode description, Lily has been steeping herself in black magic for over a century “to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family.” Wanna guess who her next target is?

Scroll through the gallery for a preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the Cas-centric installment.