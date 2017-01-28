Supernatural Preview: Prepare to Meet 'The Earliest Version of Cas to Date'

Supernatural dives deep into Castiel’s past in next Thursday’s episode (The CW, 8/7c) to reveal a not-so-angelic side of the Winchesters’ pal.
“We’re seeing the earliest version of Cas to date,” Misha Collins told TVLine on location in Vancouver during a break from filming the hour last November.
“We just came from doing a scene in an old church where we are dealing with some of Cas’ old battalion mates from heaven,” the actor teases. “It’s interesting for him to rehash old memories, for sure.”
Viewers will also get a glimpse into what the heavenly creature was like “before he was humanized a little bit,” star Jared Padalecki says.
As executive producer Andrew Dabb previously told TVLine, the angel “was part of the battalion that was watching Earth. He was the guy that harrowed Hell to rescue Dean Winchester. We established that, and now we’re taking a little twist on it and telling a lost story from his past that involves [guest star] Alicia Witt.”
In the above photos, Cas comes face-to-face with Witt’s Lily Sunder, who has “a history with Castiel, and it’s not necessarily a positive history,” the actress shares. “There’s perhaps a bit of friction there,” she says — and that’s putting it mildly.
According to the official episode description, Lily has been steeping herself in black magic for over a century “to exact revenge on a band of angels that murdered her family.” Wanna guess who her next target is?
Scroll through the gallery for a preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the Cas-centric installment.
Really looking forward to that. They never talked much about Castiels time before taking this vessel and ever since Naomi mentioned his past I wanted to see it.
I can’t wait for this ep – learning even more about such an amazing character will be wonderful! Plus Misha is just so bloody talented (last week’s episode killed me when he saved them.)
So I assume that if we are meeting the earliest version of Cass to date, he will be played by someone else.
“Why do you think we’re here walking among you now for the first time in 2,000 years?” – Castiel, to Dean in season 4. I think Andrew Dabb needs to brush up on his canon.
I love Castiel i love the way he has this special relationship with Dean Sam Winchester he will do what ever it takes to protect them i love the way he just appears from nowhere and when he shows him wings even thro he a Angel he is also down to earth i love the relationship the three of them have i could go on and on about this show i hope it never ends