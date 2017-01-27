Barbara Hale Dead Dies Perry Mason Della Street
Barbara Hale, Emmy-Winning Costar of Perry Mason, Dead at 94

Barbara Hale, who costarred alongside Raymond Burr for nearly four decades on TV’s Perry Mason, has died at the age of 94.

Hale passed away Thursday, according to a Facebook post from her son, actor William Katt. In 1957, she began playing secretary Della Street on the CBS legal drama Perry Mason, assisting Burr’s defense attorney with his weekly cases.

She appeared in all nine seasons, winning an Emmy in 1959 for best supporting actress in a drama and getting nominated for another in 1961. After the show ended in 1966, Street reprised the role of Della Street in dozens of Perry Mason TV movies in the 1980s and ’90s, reuniting with Burr once again on the small screen. She last played the role in 1995’s The Case of the Jealous Jokester.

Before Perry Mason, Hale had a promising film career, appearing opposite leading men like Jimmy Stewart, Robert Mitchum, James Cagney, Rock Hudson and Frank Sinatra. She later played Dean Martin’s wife in the big-screen disaster movie Airport and guest-starred on her son William Katt’s TV show The Greatest American Hero, playing the mom of Katt’s character Ralph Hinkley.

