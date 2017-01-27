Arrow Photos: Talia al Ghul Teaches Oliver a Thing or Two — Get Scoop

Oliver of the past will learn some new tricks from the daughter of a future arch-enemy, as seen in these photos from Arrow‘s Wednesday, Feb. 1 episode.

In “Second Chances,” Oliver is offered an assist from Talia al Ghul (Andromeda‘s Lexa Doig) in his quest to take down Constantin Kovar. But when Talia reveals what she wants from him in exchange, Oliver isn’t sure he can accept her help.

Previewing the introduction of Ra’s al Ghul’s other daughter, Arrow co-showrunner Wendy Mericle told TVLine, “We have a pretty cool storyline that we’ve concocted, and I’m actually really excited about where it takes her. It’s basically tied to Oliver’s past in Russia and also in figuring out who Prometheus is” in the present. “She will be a crucial part of that.”

Safe to say that Talia is the woman Prometheus learned that nifty, tell-tale flip move from? “I’m not going to deny that, or confirm it!” the EP hedges.

Elsewhere in the episode: Felicity attempts to hack the NSA to free Diggle result in her facing an unknown adversary, while Curtis tells the team about a female vigilante, Tina Boland (guest star Juliana Harkavay), who has been wreaking havoc all over the country.

