TVLine Items: Paula Patton's ABC Gig, Love's Return, Y&R Recast and More

Paula Patton (Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol) will be spending her summer on ABC as the star of the supernatural-esque thriller Somewhere Between, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on a Korean format, the 10-episode summer series — from writer Stephen Tolkin (Legend of the Seeker) — follows a news producer (Patton) who knows exactly when, where and how her daughter Serena will be murdered. The catch? She’s clueless about why and who the killer is, and nothing she does seems to change Serena’s unmovable fate.

Somewhere Between reunites Patton with ABC, where she headlined the drama pilot Runner two years ago.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Young and the Restless has recast Lauren’s oldest son, Scott Grainger, with Daniel Hall (Quarry, Guiding Light), Soap Opera Digest reports. The character last appeared on the show in 2006, when he was played by Blair Redford.

* The two-hour special The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary, hosted by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, will air Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9/8c.

* SundanceTV will air an all-day Mary Tyler Moore Show marathon this Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 6 am ET, in honor of the titular actress, who passed away Wednesday.

* Chicago Justice has tapped Chris Payne Gilbert (The Protector, 10 Items or Less) to guest-star in an upcoming episode as a professor, TVLine has learned. NBC’s latest Windy City series premieres Sunday, March 5, at 9 pm.

* Netflix’s Love will return for Season 2 on Friday, March 10. The Judd Apatow-produced comedy follows nice guy Gus (Paul Rust) and brazen wild-child Mickey (Gillian Jacobs) as they face commitment and all that comes with it. Watch a teaser trailer below: