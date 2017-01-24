The Crown: Matthew Goode to Romance [Spoiler] in Season 2

The Crown is adding a familiar face to make Queen Elizabeth’s family dynamics even more complicated.

Matthew Goode (The Good Wife, Downton Abbey) has joined the Season 2 cast of Netflix’s Golden Globe-winning period drama, according to the UK’s Radio Times. And he’s playing a big role: Lord Snowdon (aka Antony Armstrong-Jones), the society photographer who was married to Elizabeth’s sister Princess Margaret from 1960 to 1978. Season 1 saw Elizabeth and Margaret bicker over the princess’ ill-fated romance with divorced airman Peter Townsend; we’ll see if Liz takes to Lord Snowdon any better. (No spoilers, please!)

RELATEDThe Crown: 5 Reasons to Watch Netflix’s Royal Drama

Goode is no stranger to the refined-British-drama genre: He recently walked down the aisle with Lady Mary as race-car driver Henry Talbot in the final season of PBS’ Downton Abbey. Goode also played justice-seeking lawyer Finn Polmar for two seasons on CBS’ The Good Wife.

The Crown is fresh off a pair of Golden Globe wins: one for best drama series, and one for lead actress Claire Foy for her work as Queen Elizabeth. Season 2 is already filming, and will cover Elizabeth’s reign as Queen of England through 1964, including the Suez Crisis and the massive cultural changes sweeping the globe in the 1960s.

Does Goode seem like a, well, good fit for The Crown? Hit the comments and share your thoughts.