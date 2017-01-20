TVLine Items: Vikings Star Makes New History, Grammys Nab Adele and More

Vikings star Travis Fimmel is taking on a multifaceted new role at History.

The actor will write, executive-produce and headline an anthology series about infamous sinners and anti-heroes, with the first season taking on criminal-turned-lawman Wyatt Earp, our sister site Deadline reports.

Fimmel’s Vikings character chieftain Ragnar Lothbrok was — Spoiler alert! — killed off in the Dec. 28 episode.

* Adele will perform at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live Feb. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.

* The true crime procedural series Cold Case Files will return to A&E Network on Feb. 27 at 9 pm, after 12 years off the air. Each of the 10 new episodes, narrated by Danny Glover, will focus on a single case that has been left unsolved for years.

* Dean Norris (Under the Dome) has joined the cast of TNT’s darkly comedic drama Claws, replacing series regular Peter Firth, our sister site Deadline reports. Norris will play Uncle Daddy, a dangerous, deeply Catholic, bisexual Dixie Mafia crime boss in the series about a nail salon where a lot more is going on than silk wraps and pedicures.

* Richard Schiff (The West Wing), Sarah Bolger (Once Upon a Time) and Stephen Rea (The Honourable Woman) will recur in Starz’s upcoming series Counterpart. The supernatural-tinged thriller stars J.K. Simmons (The Closer) as a lowly cog in a bureaucratic agency who discovers that the organization he works for is guarding a secret passageway to a parallel dimension.