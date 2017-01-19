ABC's Tuesday 'Death Slot': A Brief History of Its Put-Upon Occupants

No amount of Inhuman powers could have helped Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. evade its Season 4 ratings erosion, seeing as it now calls ABC’s most problematic time slot home.
For while CBS’ Sundays-at-10 (or 10:30-ish!) time slot is no picnic, and any number of dramas have capped NBC’s Thursday line-up over the years, ABC’s Tuesdays-at-10 “death slot” has earned a notorious nickname that even the casual viewer likely knows.
All told, S.H.I.E.L.D. is the ninth drama to claim that spot since September 2011, when it could be argued ABC’s Tuesday sinkhole first started forming. And five of those ill-fated shows didn’t even last into the double digits! Check out the chart below, tracking each occupant’s average demo rating, and then read on for our season-by-season post mortem.
2011-12
It could be argued that this is when ABC’s woes began. Coming off a solid freshman run in the time slot, where it had averaged a 2.2 rating with 10.9 million viewers, Body of Proof‘s second go-round fell more than 20 percent, to a 1.7 with 8.6 million viewers — though its 20-episode run went uninterrupted. Private Practice then moved to finish up Season 5 in the time slot with a 1.8 rating (and 6.9 million viewers), down 24 percent in the demo from what it had been doing on Thursdays.
2012-13
Private Practice returned in September with a shortened, final season (1.4 rating, 4.7 million viewers) that slipped 22 percent from its previous Tuesday numbers. Body of Proof took over in February with what would be its final, 13-episode run, matching the Shondaland drama’s rating while building on its audience by 70 percent. Still, Body of Proof was ABC’s lowest rated drama, and thus was cancelled weeks before its season wrapped. (Just last August, current ABC chief Channing Dungey said network execs “oft lamented” that decision, adding: “I’m not going to lie. That was a good show for us.”)
2013-14
Things quickly get bleak. With Body hastily buried, ABC first gambles on the lottery winner drama Lucky 7, which lasts just two episodes (averaging a 1.0 with 3.5 million viewers). Come January, Killer Women (“From Producer Sofia Vergara”) took over, airing six episodes (0.7 rating, 3.4 million viewers) before running afoul of the reaper. Mind Games, starring Steve Zahn and Christian Slater, wouldn’t fare any better, lasting just five episodes (0.8, 2.6 mil). Serving as “scheduling spackle” amid that whole aforementioned mishegas were episodes of Celebrity Wife Swap and What Would You Do?, which averaged a 0.9 with 3 million viewers.
2014-15
Bolstered by a Monday sneak peek, Forever opened solidly, with a 1.7 demo rating. Within weeks, it would settle around 1.1, averaging 4.8 million weekly viewers and completing its 22-episode run. Days after its finale, however, the freshman — being ABC’s lowest rated drama — got the hook. Despite being shopped elsewhere, the Warner Bros. TV production would not come back to life à la its hero.
2015-16
Suddenly, the Lucky, Killer Women Who Play Minds Games are looking pretty good. Wicked City, about serial killing lovebirds, got snuffed after three airings (averaging 0.7 with 2.5 million viewers). The biblical drama Of Kings and Prophets fared even worse, crucified after just two March episodes (0.7, 2.9 mil). Episodes of What Would You Do? and Beyond the Tank would help fill gaps, averaging no higher than a 0.7 rating.
2016-17
All of which brings us to Coulson & Co., who surely must be tempted to seed the Nielsen audience sample with LMDs. ABC was perhaps wise to address its “death slot” problem with an existing, known quantity such as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. And maybe the series is “bulletproof,” as part of a larger, corporate synergy thing. But to date, S.H.I.E.L.D. — with a 0.8 rating and 2.6 million weekly viewers — is down 33 and 23 percent from Season 3, where it aired an hour earlier. And despite the recently launched LMD storyline appearing to be better received than 4A’s Ghost Rider arc, the drama’s Jan. 17 outing fell to series lows, mustering barely 2 million total viewers with a 0.6 demo rating.
Which ABC Tuesday drama do you think suffered the most ignanimous fate?
I still have the Forever finale on my DVR. And I really enjoyed Killer Women…
SHIELD is not bulletproof just because it’s Marvel. Ask Agent Carter.
Agent Carter had what 70 years seperating it from MCU continuity? Not really the same.
I think that the MCU film executives dismissing Agents of SHIELD as non-canon, despite the TV series having the films as their canon, has hurt the show.
They never, ever, ever should’ve cancelled Forever. Was perfect for their brand, the cast led by Gruffudd was stellar, and it was a compelling story with heart and humor.
And now here we are years later and ABC is trying to push a new time travel/cross time periods show called ‘Time After Time’ when they should’ve kept the one they had that was solidly rated.
With all the revival mania happening, I’d rather have the cancelled/gone too soon shows brought back instead of multi-season shows that had their time.
I agree. They replaced with Wicked City of all things! They should have given it at least 1 more season.
Part of the decision to cancel Forever came from the fact that ABC didn’t own the series.
I agree. I loved this show and looking at the ratings of its successor, they should have kept it.
While I understand why ABC cancelled Forever since it was non-owned, it still remains my most missed cancelled show within the last few years.
Body of Proof. That was a solid show that ABC would have even grown elsewhere. They tampered with it and ‘revamped’ it and that made it even worse. That was a simple little procedural.
No comments on the new normal which is streaming and DVRs. I am still assuming Shield still gets huge bumps.
I also really enjoyed Forever. But that is about it from this list.
Body of Proof, the former network president was an idiot to cancel that one, that was the first ,and only show I watched in that time slot since NYPD Blue
I still miss Forever and Body of Proof. Can’t we PLEASE bring either (or both) of them back? Pretty Please???
Or it could be that the show is trash and was tanking in ratings consistently since 2×01 which is why it got moved to death slot?
Forever. Such an interesting and different show. Now we get reboots upon reboots :-(
ABC may have put Agents of SHIELD there either because they’ve decided to cancel it already, or they won’t cancel it no matter how far the ratings fall. While I don’t think the show is bulletproof it has the potential to be advertising for the wider Marvel Universe movies. So it comes down to whether or not costs and income are looked at for each product separately or if its the overall total that matters.
Body of Proof should never have been cancelled. It gives me a little bit of comfort to know the network still laments it.
I’ll be satisfied even if Shield ends on a cliffhanger, as long as they air all of the episodes.
I don’t think there is any worry of all the eps not airing. Even if it gets pulled out of the timeslot, they will still air it sometime, even if it’s just a burn off.
SHIELD has one particular advantage over the rest of that sad history: synergy. As ABC’s primary connection to the ultra lucrative MCU, “AoS” serves as a weekly promotional billboard, reminding people that some, new, exciting Marvel movie is never far away. As big as production and promotional costs might be for “AoS,” Disney’ABC can well afford to keep it in place.
P.S. I still miss “Forever”
Except it really isn’t acting as a weekly Marvel promotion. Apart from the obvious Winter Soldier connection, the tie ins to the movies have been weak and the movies definitely don’t need the tv show.
Really missed Body of Proof. People were so dumb since they gave up watching the show and it should’ve been a huge hit in the 10 pm Tuesday night time slot.
I don’t know if it’s entirely the time slot’s fault. I have been an avid fan of Agents of Shield for years but honestly this season has been terrible. I think they killed too many people off last season. They added way too many new people this season. The ghost rider storyline worked about as well as Once Upon a Time’s Neverland storyline. This is by far the weakest season and I went from being obsessed with it to not wanting to watch anymore. The time slot may be a problem but the storyline is definitely at fault here.
Wow, that’s crazy how poorly ABC shows have done on Tuesday night.
I still feel like Body of Proof and Forever should have stayed on the air.
I wonder how ABC could fix the problem or even if they ever plan to do so.
I wish they would do a Body of Proof movie or like a “5-day event” with a big murder mystery. Fox is bringing back their series for limited runs. Why can’t ABC try it?
SHIELD is tanking because they stopped cross-pollinating the show with the events taking place in the MCU as tent pole events. Since the Winter Soldier’s aftermath, the movie tie-ins have disappeared. All that is left are Inhumans and androids, and they are both dreadfully boring.
The arcs of one-two months each that they are playing up are not working, and none of the plots have been particularly successful. The show is altogether too independent of what is happening in the MCU, with too little cross promotion, and too few reverberations from movie events to shake up the setting. The show is dying and it’s deserved.