Is New Girl Readying for Reunion? Was This Is Us 'Do a Don't? Time for Grimm Tot to Power Up? And More TV Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including This Is Us, Teen Wolf, New Girl and black-ish!
1 | Didn’t Sleepy Hollow‘s Diana seem to get over the shock of her partner’s death rather quickly?
2 | On Grimm, wouldn’t now — when daddy Nick is cornered by police and mama Adalind is wearing a cursed ring she can’t take off — be a really good time for baby Kelly to develop some powerful abilities?
3 | Anyone pick up on a likeness between Emerald City‘s Witch of the West and grown-up Fairuza Balk (of Return to Oz infamy)?
4 | Would the Golden Globes have been better off to forgo any In Memoriam segment, as it typically does, rather than serve up a short slideshow, of only Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds? Also, was Tom Hiddleston’s acceptance speech awkward or heart-warming? And was the teleprompter also down for Hugh Grant’s meandering introduction of Florence Foster Jenkins?
5 | Would Sherlock, a famed detective, really not recognize his own sister after spending the evening chatting with her, even if she was in disguise? Or are we to assume he’s never met Eurus before?
6 | What do you make of The Affair‘s Noah sexually assaulting ex-wife Helen just one season after forcing himself on Allison? Do you believe the assault on Helen actually occurred, or is Noah too doped up on Vicodin these days to put your trust in his point of view?
7 | Did any other Bravo fans get sucked into watching the Summer House premiere because it was billed as a two-hour episode of Vanderpump Rules?
8 | Be honest: Did you get a little choked up when Celebrity Apprentice‘s Snooki — yes, Snooki — broke down in tears and volunteered to, ahem, terminate herself?
9 | How long before James Corden calls on Lin-Manuel Miranda for a follow-up to his Broadway Riff-Off with Neil Patrick Harris?
10 | Does This Is Us‘ Olivia not have any friends in her life who could have steered her away from that unfortunate blonde bob? (Really, what was with those random, overly long strands?) And as TVLine reader AJ noted: Should Rebecca have ordered a Tab versus diet Coke, seeing as the latter wasn’t introduced until two years later?
11 | On Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., what was your favorite of the Evil Robot Movie references? (Or was the Small Wonder joke impossible to beat?) Also, why did Vijay Nadeer gladly get into a helicopter with the henchman who had just tried to kill him?
12 | New Girl fans, we have to ask: Do Jess and Robby have any chemistry at all? Between that and Reagan’s inability to move past her distaste for literary fiction and read Nick’s novel, are the writers not-so-sneakily planting the pieces for Nick and Jess’ inevitable reunion?
13 | Was it jarring to see Gilmore Girls‘ lovable Keiko Agena on MTV’s Sweet/Vicious as a not-so-supportive counselor?
14 | Did Teen Wolf‘s big “What’s behind the wallpaper?” mystery feel a little too much like Stranger Things?
15 | Is “Game Night Planner” a legitimate profession, as this week’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills would have us believe? Or is it one of those fake Bachelor jobs, like “Animal Lover”?
16 | How often did the microphone echo during President Obama’s farewell address distract you from what he was actually saying?
17 | Did Jimmy Fallon watch Seth Meyers’ respectful, entertaining yet tough grilling of Kellyanne Conway and thought, “Oh, so that’s how you do it”?
18 | As a public service, can ABC encore Wednesday’s incredibly therapeutic, election-themed black-ish every week for the next four years?
19 | Girl Meets World hopefuls, can we all agree Netflix would be the best home for any hypothetical revival, seeing how well Fuller House has been handled?
20 | On Chicago Med, was Natalie’s reasoning for breaking up with Clarke a little out of left field?
21 | Should we be worried that Jon Hamm is doing ads for a tax prep service?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
Jon Hamm will show up to film the opening of a cereal box. I don’t think he’s ever turned down a role.
19) Though I agree that Netflix would be a great home for Girl Meets World, have they really handled Fuller House that well? I say this as a big fan of Full House who has seen every episode of Fuller House; it’s just a little cringey, even compared to the original. (I still like it though.)
Netflix is very hands off with their productions, so any perceived faults with the show are to be laid at the creator’s feet. If you love a show and want it to possess it’s own distinct voice, free of network interference, then Netflix is your go to spot. And also, to a lesser degree, most of the other streaming outlets could work. They just tend to have less resources and patience.
12- no chemistry at all. It’s like watching brother and sister l.
20- I was kind of expecting a break up but not for that reason for sure.
#12 . I was never totally on board with Nick and Jess, but please no more Jess and Robby! They are so awkward. And if they do a reunion then let it be the last. The back and forth gets old.
2) If baby Kelly were to manifest Hexenbeist abilities, it would likely have shown up already. And if Grimm powers were in the cards, it wouldn’t show up until Kelly was older. We could also be dealing with a “Squib”, as a magical toddler was never a guarantee.
4) The memorium was definitely out of place. The awkwardly edited montage seemed to highlight how much this was out of the Golden Globes wheel house.
The one question that wasn’t on the list – why The Price Is Right air a repeat on Wednesday because of President-elect Donald Trump news conference?
#12 I love Nick and Reagan, I can do without Jess and Robby, but Robby is too good and Jess basically sucks. Nick and Reagan are great to watch, they solve things better than Nick and Jess. Nick and Jess are better of as friends, their talk showed that once again. I don’t want a reunion before the series end.
Can we all agree that even Sherlock is fallible? His sister is a freaking master of disguise! The bigger question is why she hates her brothers so much!
#5 – I wondered about that too. The only conclusion I could come up with is that they never really knew each other OR were separated (has she been institutionalized all this time?) at such a young age he would have no idea what she looked like as an adult.
#21 – Maybe. But the donut one is pretty cute have to admit. And have you seen the competitor’s one with Kathy Bates. It is wonderful.
#10 – The blonde bob was much too obviously a wig. I thought she was going to take it off as part of a reveal.
#19 – Not everyone has Netflix. Parents shouldn’t have to incur an additional expense so that their kids can watch GMW.
Zero chemistry between Robbie and Jess, Also zero chemistry between Reagan and Nick so yeah I can see a reunion. THe series is closer to the end of it’s run so I can see Nick and Jess ending up together with Winston still living with them.
I was hoping there would be a mention of the fact that a character on Superstore referenced the Vampire Diaries, but said Damien instead of Damon. That was kind of a weird mistake.
13) When I saw that it was her I said to my wife “Aww, nooo. Don’t make Lane a dirt bag.”. I was surprisingly very upset by it.