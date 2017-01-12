TVLine Items: Flash's Amell Returns, Archer's FXX Premiere Date and More

Caitlin Snow’s mister is coming back to The Flash.
Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond during a winter episode of the CW series’ third season, EW.com reports.
As you’ll recall, both Earth-1 Ronnie and his Earth-2 doppelgänger Deathstorm are dead. No details are available about how Amell will reappear, be it possibly in a different timeline or on yet another Earth.
Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…
* Hunter Parrish (Weeds, Good Girls Revolt) has joined Season 2 of Quantico in the recurring role of a political strategist forced to work with the CIA and FBI in the aftermath of the G20 hostage crisis, our sister site Deadline reports.
* Jennifer Beals (The Chicago Code) will recur on the Amazon drama series The Last Tycoon as Margo Taft, a scheming Hollywood star who gets her way on every picture, Deadline reports.
* Archer will move to FXX on Wednesday, April 5, at 10/9c for its Season 8 premiere.
* HBO has unveiled the poster for its upcoming limited series Big Little Lies, which follows three mothers — played by Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge), Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde) and Shailene Woodley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) — whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.
I’m so glad that Ronnie’s coming back. I was a big fan of Caitlin and Ronnie. Hopefully, he sticks around for a while.
Just wondering, has there been any full confirmation that Earth-1 Ronnie is for sure dead? There was no body at least that we saw or heard of, I’m not saying this could be the return of Earth-1 Ronnie, and it probably won’t be seeing as how that sort of return should be saved for a season finale, but just wanted to know if we got any confirmation from the show runners.
No, his body was never found, and, well, he jumped into the singularity, its more possible he is not dead and is somehow stuck in the Time Stream or is somewhere entirely different. Like, its entirely possible Jay finds him someday and he’s having lack of other half Firestorm issues, just like how we found him first on the Flash, and figures out where he actually belongs.
Always thought the same thing. He was a much more valuable member of team Flash as he was also a scientist. I hope he is back. And I hope he can help be Caitlin’s anchor.
I hope it is Earth-1 Ronnie. I never believed he died. It’s practically guaranteed that if you don’t see a body that person didn’t die. I always assumed he was trapped in the singularity. I like the character, and I think he and Caitlin are a great couple. After everything Caitlin’s been through she deserves something good.
Hunter can fill the hole that Graham has left on the show.
I want to know if Hunter is playing Caleb’s older borther or something cause I swear those two are identical.
Now that Caitlin is becoming Killer Frost or at least starts to have power, it would have been a shame to not have a fire vs ice battle between her and Ronnie. Now I agree I wish he could stay a bit. I never really understood why his death was so…meaningful? Not meaningful but you know he was killed off so quickly in the season 2 premiere, it made me wonder if there was any disagreement between the actor and the rest of the team. I know at the time he was shooting X File but if it was a schedule issue he would have been brought back full time later right?
Robbie didn’t want to be tied down to being a regular on a tv show and given that they had committed to Firestorm in LoT, they needed to have Ronnie out of the way to have someone else combine with Stein to be Firestorm. There was no other way they could legitimately have him leave given that he was the driver of Firestorm.
Another Ronnie to be killed off. 3rd year, 3rd Ronnie. Technically 2 Ronnies were killed in Season 2 and none in Season 1 but he was assumed dead most of Season 1. No Firestorm unless as Stein did, he finds someone else to merge with.
Ronnie 1 was killed in the first episode of Season 2 but it was in a Flashback to the events of Season 1.
2 Ronnies :(
Your comment made me wonder if Cisco is going to have a death scene this year (in season 1 he is killed by Reverse Flash before Barry goes back in time, and in S2 Earth 2 Cisco is killed by Zoom). I want it to be a running gag on the show!
i’m hoping this means ronnie from earth-1 is still alive and they’ll find him i’ve always found him more interesting than jax but that’s just my honest opinion.
i reckon he gonna be accelerated man aka the flash from earth 19 and he in the comics but he hasnt got an indentity yet
Can we just get Robbie/Ronnie back as a permanent regular on the show. . .Permanently? (Or better yet just bring Tomorrow People back?)
Happy Robbie will be back on The Flash again! Can’t wait to see Ronnie on the show again!
How sad if Caitlin gives Ronnie a Killer Frost kiss. OOPS.