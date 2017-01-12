TVLine Items: Flash's Amell Returns, Archer's FXX Premiere Date and More

Caitlin Snow’s mister is coming back to The Flash.

Robbie Amell will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond during a winter episode of the CW series’ third season, EW.com reports.

As you’ll recall, both Earth-1 Ronnie and his Earth-2 doppelgänger Deathstorm are dead. No details are available about how Amell will reappear, be it possibly in a different timeline or on yet another Earth.

* Hunter Parrish (Weeds, Good Girls Revolt) has joined Season 2 of Quantico in the recurring role of a political strategist forced to work with the CIA and FBI in the aftermath of the G20 hostage crisis, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Jennifer Beals (The Chicago Code) will recur on the Amazon drama series The Last Tycoon as Margo Taft, a scheming Hollywood star who gets her way on every picture, Deadline reports.

* Archer will move to FXX on Wednesday, April 5, at 10/9c for its Season 8 premiere.

* HBO has unveiled the poster for its upcoming limited series Big Little Lies, which follows three mothers — played by Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge), Reese Witherspoon (Legally Blonde) and Shailene Woodley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) — whose seemingly perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.