CHiPs: Dax Shepard, Michael Peña Star in R-Rated Film Reboot — Watch Trailer

Dax Shepard knows a thing or two about rebooting a beloved franchise. This time around, the Parenthood grad is writing, directing and starring in a big-screen adaptation of the hit ‘1970s drama CHiPs.
In the film version — which, much like the forthcoming Baywatch movie, seems to be going for a 21 Jump Street vibe — Shepard plays Jon Baker, a down on his luck officer for the California Highway Patrol who’s looking to fix things with his main squeeze (played by wife Kristen Bell). He is joined by Ant-Man‘s Michael Peña, who assumes the role of Frank Llewelyn “Ponch” Poncherello. Vincent D’Onofrio (Marvel’s Daredevil), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars) and Adam Brody (The O.C.) also star.
Shepard and Peña appeared (sort of) in character on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, riding their motorcycles on to the Hollywood Blvd. set to debut the trailer for the highly anticipated reboot. The original CHiPs, which starred Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, ran for six seasons on NBC between 1977 and 1983. The cast reunited 15 years later, appearing in the made-for-TV film CHiPs ’99.
RELATED Power Rangers Movie Offers First Look at Alpha’s Drastic Makeover
Watch the full trailer, as well as Shepard and Peña’s visit with Kimmel below, then drop a comment: Will you be checking out the new CHiPs when it hits theaters this spring?
Not original. And I didn’t laugh once
Oh My God. This looks HORRIBLE!!
Oh dear lord… no.
Turning yet another past drama into a farce.
There’s 5 minutes of my life I’ld like to get back. What a train wreck!
Hahahahaha this looks hysterical!!! It should be funny, who wants to watch another dumb cop movie that takes itself so seriously? Not me.
Are they going for the record of most penis jokes in one trailer?
For someone who grew up watch the original this was just painful to watch.
I’ll make a petition to ban reboots and movies on TV series
I will sign it a million times!
WHY?!?
I will never understand how Shepard gets work.
This should be one of the worst movies of 2017 along with Baywatch.
This just looks sad. After the 21 Jump Street reboot, apparently everyone wants to make movies out of 80s TV shows. They should have left this one alone.
**70s and 80s TV shows
I thought it looked hilarious! Can’t wait!