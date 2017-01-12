chips-trailer
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

CHiPs: Dax Shepard, Michael Peña Star in R-Rated Film Reboot — Watch Trailer

By /

Dax Shepard knows a thing or two about rebooting a beloved franchise. This time around, the Parenthood grad is writing, directing and starring in a big-screen adaptation of the hit ‘1970s drama CHiPs.

In the film version — which, much like the forthcoming Baywatch movie, seems to be going for a 21 Jump Street vibe — Shepard plays Jon Baker, a down on his luck officer for the California Highway Patrol who’s looking to fix things with his main squeeze (played by wife Kristen Bell). He is joined by Ant-Man‘s Michael Peña, who assumes the role of Frank Llewelyn “Ponch” Poncherello. Vincent D’Onofrio (Marvel’s Daredevil), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars) and Adam Brody (The O.C.) also star.

Shepard and Peña appeared (sort of) in character on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, riding their motorcycles on to the Hollywood Blvd. set to debut the trailer for the highly anticipated reboot. The original CHiPs, which starred Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, ran for six seasons on NBC between 1977 and 1983. The cast reunited 15 years later, appearing in the made-for-TV film CHiPs ’99.

Watch the full trailer, as well as Shepard and Peña’s visit with Kimmel below, then drop a comment: Will you be checking out the new CHiPs when it hits theaters this spring?

16 Comments
  1. Miss Ellys says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:39 AM

    Not original. And I didn’t laugh once

    Reply
  2. TVFan says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:46 AM

    Oh My God. This looks HORRIBLE!!

    Reply
  3. KMG says:
    January 12, 2017 at 6:53 AM

    Oh dear lord… no.

    Reply
  4. bj says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:01 AM

    Turning yet another past drama into a farce.

    Reply
  5. KLS says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:02 AM

    There’s 5 minutes of my life I’ld like to get back. What a train wreck!

    Reply
  6. Brigid says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:21 AM

    Hahahahaha this looks hysterical!!! It should be funny, who wants to watch another dumb cop movie that takes itself so seriously? Not me.

    Reply
  7. Magali says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:27 AM

    Are they going for the record of most penis jokes in one trailer?

    Reply
  8. Rumple says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:00 AM

    For someone who grew up watch the original this was just painful to watch.

    Reply
  9. MichaMainz says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:40 AM

    I’ll make a petition to ban reboots and movies on TV series

    Reply
  10. Steven says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:50 AM

    WHY?!?

    Reply
  11. Walkie says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:11 AM

    I will never understand how Shepard gets work.

    Reply
  12. Kevin says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:35 AM

    This should be one of the worst movies of 2017 along with Baywatch.

    Reply
  13. Hannah says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:02 AM

    This just looks sad. After the 21 Jump Street reboot, apparently everyone wants to make movies out of 80s TV shows. They should have left this one alone.

    Reply
  14. Kerri Flammang Carney says:
    January 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM

    I thought it looked hilarious! Can’t wait!

    Reply
