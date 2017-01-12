CHiPs: Dax Shepard, Michael Peña Star in R-Rated Film Reboot — Watch Trailer

Dax Shepard knows a thing or two about rebooting a beloved franchise. This time around, the Parenthood grad is writing, directing and starring in a big-screen adaptation of the hit ‘1970s drama CHiPs.

In the film version — which, much like the forthcoming Baywatch movie, seems to be going for a 21 Jump Street vibe — Shepard plays Jon Baker, a down on his luck officer for the California Highway Patrol who’s looking to fix things with his main squeeze (played by wife Kristen Bell). He is joined by Ant-Man‘s Michael Peña, who assumes the role of Frank Llewelyn “Ponch” Poncherello. Vincent D’Onofrio (Marvel’s Daredevil), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars) and Adam Brody (The O.C.) also star.

Shepard and Peña appeared (sort of) in character on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, riding their motorcycles on to the Hollywood Blvd. set to debut the trailer for the highly anticipated reboot. The original CHiPs, which starred Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada, ran for six seasons on NBC between 1977 and 1983. The cast reunited 15 years later, appearing in the made-for-TV film CHiPs ’99.

Watch the full trailer, as well as Shepard and Peña’s visit with Kimmel below, then drop a comment: Will you be checking out the new CHiPs when it hits theaters this spring?